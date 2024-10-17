Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Chillicothe Gazette

    Twin Township recognizes fiscal officer after 20 years of service

    By Shelby Reeves, Chillicothe Gazette,

    2 days ago

    CHILLICOTHE— Twin Township recently recognized its former fiscal officer for 20 years of service to the community,

    Bill Jones is a former educator who was born and raised in Twin Township. He was elected to the fiscal officer position in 2004 and retired from that position earlier this year. As officer he was in charge of helping during meetings and keeping track of the budget for the township.

    He also took control of digitizing many of the township's records as prior to his terms everything was done on paper and needed to be stored in books.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09v7sA_0wAJjAmH00

    Township Trustee Presiden Mike Whitt said that Jones is a "very knowledgeable" guy who has helped the township a lot over the years with his "invaluable expertise." Current Fiscal Officer Kim Litter said he has been a great help and offers a lot of support.

    "You couldn't as for a guy with more integrity," said Trustee Mike Darbyshire.

    Jones was honored to receive recognition for his work saying he enjoyed his time serving his community and working with the trustees.

    "I've enjoyed serving this township," said Jones.

    This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Twin Township recognizes fiscal officer after 20 years of service

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    Ex-NFL Player Indicted for Embezzling $22 Million in Real Estate Loans
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz24 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post25 days ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Actor Paul Benedict ('Mr. Bentley'): 16 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA11 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria28 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today18 hours ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    Nationwide Recall Issued for Herbal Supplement
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Life-Saving Medication Manufactured in FL Recalled Over Bacterial Contamination
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Opinion: Denver homeless newspaper raises $15K to print another edition but can't pay staff
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Residents of migrant gang-occupied Aurora apartments still living in 'squalor,' advocacy group says
    David Heitz1 day ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy