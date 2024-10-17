Twin Township recognizes fiscal officer after 20 years of service

CHILLICOTHE— Twin Township recently recognized its former fiscal officer for 20 years of service to the community,

Bill Jones is a former educator who was born and raised in Twin Township. He was elected to the fiscal officer position in 2004 and retired from that position earlier this year. As officer he was in charge of helping during meetings and keeping track of the budget for the township.

He also took control of digitizing many of the township's records as prior to his terms everything was done on paper and needed to be stored in books.

Township Trustee Presiden Mike Whitt said that Jones is a "very knowledgeable" guy who has helped the township a lot over the years with his "invaluable expertise." Current Fiscal Officer Kim Litter said he has been a great help and offers a lot of support.

"You couldn't as for a guy with more integrity," said Trustee Mike Darbyshire.

Jones was honored to receive recognition for his work saying he enjoyed his time serving his community and working with the trustees.

"I've enjoyed serving this township," said Jones.

