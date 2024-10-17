Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Chillicothe Gazette

    Let's Grow: Fall is the best time to landscape

    By Steve Boehme,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QsH73_0wAJiid400

    Humans have a natural urge to plant in the spring, and spring is the best time to sow garden seeds and plant annual bedding plants. Since time began, man planted as soon as the days got longer and the soil warmed, aiming to harvest before the frosts killed his crop.  You might say that spring is the best time to plant a garden, but fall is the best time to landscape.

    If you’ve been putting off some much-needed landscaping, consider sprucing up your yard during the season between late September and early December. Plants installed in early fall are very vigorous by spring. Homeowners who landscape in the fall are in for a real treat when spring arrives!

    In springtime, plants need lots of energy to create leaves and bloom. They push stored energy up from the root system, building new foliage and adding thickness to roots and stems. The leaves gather energy from the sun, storing it in the fruit, trunk and roots. By early fall they have finished the growing cycle and replenished their stored energy. This is when plants are at peak strength. They harden off new growth and drop their leaves, protecting themselves from the moisture loss caused by winter winds.

    When a plant’s leaves and bloom are fading it can handle stress better and get by with less water. This is why the best time of the year to transplant woody plants is when they’re dormant. Their demand for water and nutrients drops dramatically but the root system continues to build as long as the soil is still warm.

    Fall weather tends to be cool and moist, an ideal climate for newly planted gardens, and regular rainfall can help with watering duties. Another plus is that weed competition is minimal in fall. In late summer and early fall plants enter a “dormant” period. We like to say that they’re going to sleep. Woody plants and perennials tolerate transplanting best during this period. Even container-grown plants tend to adjust better in the landscape after summer stress is over.

    Plant roots are often left behind during transplanting, and this can shock the plant during growth or bloom but doesn’t matter as much when it’s dormant. Dormant plants can be dug and perennials divided with very little stress. If roots are damaged a plant can replace them during the fall because it has a lot of stored energy. It has many months to adjust before it must produce new leaves, blooms and fruit.

    This is why nurseries do their digging in the fall and winter, and stop digging in spring. Trees and shrubs dug during the dormant season can be stored above ground for long periods of time, and planted successfully. When they leaf out in spring, they automatically adjust their leaf size to compensate for the loss of roots while digging. Once re-planted, they will take a few years to rebuild their root systems before they resume normal growth and bloom. There’s an old saying, about newly transplanted trees, that sums this up well: “First year sleep, second year creep, and third year LEAP!”

    Well-planned landscapes get better with time, and yours should look really good right now. Does it? If not, perhaps it’s time for a “makeover”. This is the best time of year to do it.

    Steve Boehme is a landscape designer/installer specializing in landscape “makeovers”. “Let’s Grow” is published weekly; column archives are on the “Garden Advice” page at www.goodseedfarm.com . For more information is available at www.goodseedfarm.com or call GoodSeed Farm Landscapes at (937) 587-7021.

    This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Let's Grow: Fall is the best time to landscape

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen9 days ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeenalast hour
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza26 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile9 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA11 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Nationwide Recall Issued for Herbal Supplement
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Postlast hour
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    The Real Reason Your Cat Scratches Furniture—and How to Stop It for Good
    Vision Pet Care8 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune1 day ago
    Residents of migrant gang-occupied Aurora apartments still living in 'squalor,' advocacy group says
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato22 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Denver council decides not to buy halfway house for $26.2 million
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy