Meet the 2024 Fall Festival of Leaves queen candidates who will compete Thursday

BAINBRIDGE — The Fall Festival of Leaves is happening this weekend with a new queen being crowned on Thursday.

The queen pageant will be held at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Paxton Theatre with a theme of "Beach Party."

Here are this year's contestants:

Caitlyn Dyer, 16, a junior at Paint Valley High School. She is the daughter of Adam and Amanda Dyer

Kallie Rawson, 16, a junior at Pickaway Ross. She is the daughter of Katie and Aaron Krysty

Taylor Tennant, 16, a junior at Chillicothe High School. She is the daughter of Stephane and David Tennant

Brehanna Rinehart, 17, a senior at Paint Valley High School. She is the daughter of Becky and Jason Rinehart

Elizabeth Sowders, 17, a senior at Hillsboro High School. She is the daughter of Joy and Mark Sowders

Reagan Blackstone, 17, a senior at Paint Valley High School. She is the daughter of Alayne and Bryce Matson

Reagan Truitt, 17, a senior at Paint Valley High School. She is the daughter of Rob and Stephanie Truitt

Piper Martin, 17, a senior at Western High School. She is the daughter of Shane and Tiffany Martin

Bianka Wagner, 16, a junior at Paint Valley High School. She is the daughter of Jason and Alise Wagner

Payton Wells, 15, a sophomore at Adena High School. She is the daughter of Greg and Joy Wells

Elizabeth Ogden, 15, a sophomore at Hillsboro High School. She is the daughter of Jeremiah and Nancymae Ogden

The schedule for the festival is as follows:

Thursday

Ribbon cutting at 7 p.m. at Main and Maple

Queen pageant at 8 p.m. at Paxton Theatre

Friday

11 a.m. to noon: Fun Bunch Cloggers on Main Stage

10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Big ‘O’ Amusements, arts & crafts, flea market open on the midway

Noon to 12:30 p.m.: Paint Valley Marching Band on the main stage

1 to 3 p.m.: Karaoke contest on the main stage.

1 to 3 p.m.: Opportunity Knocks Talent Competition at Paxton Theatre

3 to 4 p.m.: Isaac Alley on the main stage

4 to 5 p.m.: Over the Herd on the main stage

5 to 6 p.m.: Zac McFadden on the main stage

6 to 8 p.m.: Terry Lee and the Million Dollar Band on main stage

8 to 10 p.m.: The Vanhoy Brothers (2023 Opportunity Knocks Winners) on the main stage

Saturday

9 a.m.: Paint Valley Antique Machinery Club antique tractors, etc. registration

9 a.m.: Antique, Classic, Street Rod & Truck Show Registration at the festival office

10 a.m.: Paint Valley Antique Machinery Club Open

10 a.m.: Prince & Princess Contest at Bainbridge United Methodist Church

10 a.m.: Antique, Classic, Street Rod & Truck Show Open

10 to 11:30 a.m.: Basement Collective on main stage

10 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Big ‘O’ Amusements, Arts & Crafts, Flea Market on the midway

11:30 a.m. to noon: Magic Show (Dennis Regling) on main stage

Noon to 1 p.m.: Basement Collective on main stage

1 to 2:15 p.m.: Paint Valley Schools auction on main stage1 to 3 p.m.: Opportunity Knocks Talent Competition at Paxton Theatre

2:30 p.m.: Antique & Classic Car Show Parade

3 p.m.: Log Sawing, Maple & Third Streets

3 to 4 p.m.: New Again on main stage

4 p.m.: Kiddie Power Wheel Demolition Derby. Registration Begins at 3:30 p.m.

4 to 5 p.m.: Bush League on main stage

5 p.m.: Kiddy Tractor Pull- (Main & Maple Streets)

5 to 6 p.m.: Danny Hines on main stage

6 to 8 p.m.: Jack Blocker: American Idol Finalist Live on main stage

8 to 10 p.m.: Mackenzie Mash and the Water Street Band on main stage

Sunday

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Autumn Glory & Gospel Morning featuring McKenna McFadden, Mackenzie Mash, Forever Faithful on main stage

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Big ‘O’ Amusements, Arts & Crafts, Flea Market, PV Antique Tractor Show Open on midway

1:45 p.m.: Introduction of visiting O.F.&E.A. Queens, FFL Queen & Court, Prince & Princess & Courts on main stage

2:25 p.m.: Star Spangled Banner performed by Mackenzie Mash on main stage

2:30 to 2:45 p.m.; Fall Festival of Leaves Parade

5:30 to 6 p.m.: Drawing for prizes on the main stage

6 p.m.: Festival closes

