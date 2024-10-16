Meet the 2024 Fall Festival of Leaves queen candidates who will compete Thursday

BAINBRIDGE — The Fall Festival of Leaves is happening this weekend with a new queen being crowned on Thursday.
The queen pageant will be held at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Paxton Theatre with a theme of "Beach Party."
Here are this year's contestants:
Caitlyn Dyer, 16, a junior at Paint Valley High School. She is the daughter of Adam and Amanda Dyer
Kallie Rawson, 16, a junior at Pickaway Ross. She is the daughter of Katie and Aaron Krysty
Taylor Tennant, 16, a junior at Chillicothe High School. She is the daughter of Stephane and David Tennant
Brehanna Rinehart, 17, a senior at Paint Valley High School. She is the daughter of Becky and Jason Rinehart
Elizabeth Sowders, 17, a senior at Hillsboro High School. She is the daughter of Joy and Mark Sowders
Reagan Blackstone, 17, a senior at Paint Valley High School. She is the daughter of Alayne and Bryce Matson
Reagan Truitt, 17, a senior at Paint Valley High School. She is the daughter of Rob and Stephanie Truitt
Piper Martin, 17, a senior at Western High School. She is the daughter of Shane and Tiffany Martin
Bianka Wagner, 16, a junior at Paint Valley High School. She is the daughter of Jason and Alise Wagner
Payton Wells, 15, a sophomore at Adena High School. She is the daughter of Greg and Joy Wells
Elizabeth Ogden, 15, a sophomore at Hillsboro High School. She is the daughter of Jeremiah and Nancymae Ogden
The schedule for the festival is as follows:
Thursday
Ribbon cutting at 7 p.m. at Main and Maple
Queen pageant at 8 p.m. at Paxton Theatre
Friday
11 a.m. to noon: Fun Bunch Cloggers on Main Stage
10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Big ‘O’ Amusements, arts & crafts, flea market open on the midway
Noon to 12:30 p.m.: Paint Valley Marching Band on the main stage
1 to 3 p.m.: Karaoke contest on the main stage.
1 to 3 p.m.: Opportunity Knocks Talent Competition at Paxton Theatre
3 to 4 p.m.: Isaac Alley on the main stage
4 to 5 p.m.: Over the Herd on the main stage
5 to 6 p.m.: Zac McFadden on the main stage
6 to 8 p.m.: Terry Lee and the Million Dollar Band on main stage
8 to 10 p.m.: The Vanhoy Brothers (2023 Opportunity Knocks Winners) on the main stage
Saturday
9 a.m.: Paint Valley Antique Machinery Club antique tractors, etc. registration
9 a.m.: Antique, Classic, Street Rod & Truck Show Registration at the festival office
10 a.m.: Paint Valley Antique Machinery Club Open
10 a.m.: Prince & Princess Contest at Bainbridge United Methodist Church
10 a.m.: Antique, Classic, Street Rod & Truck Show Open
10 to 11:30 a.m.: Basement Collective on main stage
10 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Big ‘O’ Amusements, Arts & Crafts, Flea Market on the midway
11:30 a.m. to noon: Magic Show (Dennis Regling) on main stage
Noon to 1 p.m.: Basement Collective on main stage
1 to 2:15 p.m.: Paint Valley Schools auction on main stage1 to 3 p.m.: Opportunity Knocks Talent Competition at Paxton Theatre
2:30 p.m.: Antique & Classic Car Show Parade
3 p.m.: Log Sawing, Maple & Third Streets
3 to 4 p.m.: New Again on main stage
4 p.m.: Kiddie Power Wheel Demolition Derby. Registration Begins at 3:30 p.m.
4 to 5 p.m.: Bush League on main stage
5 p.m.: Kiddy Tractor Pull- (Main & Maple Streets)
5 to 6 p.m.: Danny Hines on main stage
6 to 8 p.m.: Jack Blocker: American Idol Finalist Live on main stage
8 to 10 p.m.: Mackenzie Mash and the Water Street Band on main stage
Sunday
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Autumn Glory & Gospel Morning featuring McKenna McFadden, Mackenzie Mash, Forever Faithful on main stage
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Big ‘O’ Amusements, Arts & Crafts, Flea Market, PV Antique Tractor Show Open on midway
1:45 p.m.: Introduction of visiting O.F.&E.A. Queens, FFL Queen & Court, Prince & Princess & Courts on main stage
2:25 p.m.: Star Spangled Banner performed by Mackenzie Mash on main stage
2:30 to 2:45 p.m.; Fall Festival of Leaves Parade
5:30 to 6 p.m.: Drawing for prizes on the main stage
6 p.m.: Festival closes
This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Meet the 2024 Fall Festival of Leaves queen candidates who will compete Thursday
Comments / 0