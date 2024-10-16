Open in App
    • Chillicothe Gazette

    Meet the 2024 Fall Festival of Leaves queen candidates who will compete Thursday

    By Chillicothe Gazette,

    1 days ago

    BAINBRIDGE — The Fall Festival of Leaves is happening this weekend with a new queen being crowned on Thursday.

    The queen pageant will be held at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Paxton Theatre with a theme of "Beach Party."

    Here are this year's contestants:

    Caitlyn Dyer, 16, a junior at Paint Valley High School. She is the daughter of Adam and Amanda Dyer

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17qLE3_0w8nFT2F00

    Kallie Rawson, 16, a junior at Pickaway Ross. She is the daughter of Katie and Aaron Krysty

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21SPOQ_0w8nFT2F00

    Taylor Tennant, 16, a junior at Chillicothe High School. She is the daughter of Stephane and David Tennant

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l0HE6_0w8nFT2F00

    Brehanna Rinehart, 17, a senior at Paint Valley High School. She is the daughter of Becky and Jason Rinehart

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EIw0r_0w8nFT2F00

    Elizabeth Sowders, 17, a senior at Hillsboro High School. She is the daughter of Joy and Mark Sowders

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bOpbh_0w8nFT2F00

    Reagan Blackstone, 17, a senior at Paint Valley High School. She is the daughter of Alayne and Bryce Matson

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wqasg_0w8nFT2F00

    Reagan Truitt, 17, a senior at Paint Valley High School. She is the daughter of Rob and Stephanie Truitt

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OSVGN_0w8nFT2F00

    Piper Martin, 17, a senior at Western High School. She is the daughter of Shane and Tiffany Martin

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZySxY_0w8nFT2F00

    Bianka Wagner, 16, a junior at Paint Valley High School. She is the daughter of Jason and Alise Wagner

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IAewX_0w8nFT2F00

    Payton Wells, 15, a sophomore at Adena High School. She is the daughter of Greg and Joy Wells

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qUAoA_0w8nFT2F00

    Elizabeth Ogden, 15, a sophomore at Hillsboro High School. She is the daughter of Jeremiah and Nancymae Ogden

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pgRgR_0w8nFT2F00

    The schedule for the festival is as follows:

    Thursday

    Ribbon cutting at 7 p.m. at Main and Maple

    Queen pageant at 8 p.m. at Paxton Theatre

    Friday

    11 a.m. to noon: Fun Bunch Cloggers on Main Stage

    10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

    Big ‘O’ Amusements, arts & crafts, flea market open on the midway

    Noon to 12:30 p.m.: Paint Valley Marching Band on the main stage

    1 to 3 p.m.: Karaoke contest on the main stage.

    1 to 3 p.m.: Opportunity Knocks Talent Competition at Paxton Theatre

    3 to 4 p.m.: Isaac Alley on the main stage

    4 to 5 p.m.: Over the Herd on the main stage

    5 to 6 p.m.: Zac McFadden on the main stage

    6 to 8 p.m.: Terry Lee and the Million Dollar Band on main stage

    8 to 10 p.m.: The Vanhoy Brothers (2023 Opportunity Knocks Winners) on the main stage

    Saturday

    9 a.m.: Paint Valley Antique Machinery Club antique tractors, etc. registration

    9 a.m.: Antique, Classic, Street Rod & Truck Show Registration at the festival office

    10 a.m.: Paint Valley Antique Machinery Club Open

    10 a.m.: Prince & Princess Contest at Bainbridge United Methodist Church

    10 a.m.: Antique, Classic, Street Rod & Truck Show Open

    10 to 11:30 a.m.: Basement Collective on main stage

    10 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Big ‘O’ Amusements, Arts & Crafts, Flea Market on the midway

    11:30 a.m. to noon: Magic Show (Dennis Regling) on main stage

    Noon to 1 p.m.: Basement Collective on main stage

    1 to 2:15 p.m.: Paint Valley Schools auction on main stage1 to 3 p.m.: Opportunity Knocks Talent Competition at Paxton Theatre

    2:30 p.m.: Antique & Classic Car Show Parade

    3 p.m.: Log Sawing, Maple & Third Streets

    3 to 4 p.m.: New Again on main stage

    4 p.m.: Kiddie Power Wheel Demolition Derby. Registration Begins at 3:30 p.m.

    4 to 5 p.m.: Bush League on main stage

    5 p.m.: Kiddy Tractor Pull- (Main & Maple Streets)

    5 to 6 p.m.: Danny Hines on main stage

    6 to 8 p.m.: Jack Blocker: American Idol Finalist Live on main stage

    8 to 10 p.m.: Mackenzie Mash and the Water Street Band on main stage

    Sunday

    10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Autumn Glory & Gospel Morning featuring McKenna McFadden, Mackenzie Mash, Forever Faithful on main stage

    10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Big ‘O’ Amusements, Arts & Crafts, Flea Market, PV Antique Tractor Show Open on midway

    1:45 p.m.: Introduction of visiting O.F.&E.A. Queens, FFL Queen & Court, Prince & Princess & Courts on main stage

    2:25 p.m.: Star Spangled Banner performed by Mackenzie Mash on main stage

    2:30 to 2:45 p.m.; Fall Festival of Leaves Parade

    5:30 to 6 p.m.: Drawing for prizes on the main stage

    6 p.m.: Festival closes

    This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Meet the 2024 Fall Festival of Leaves queen candidates who will compete Thursday

