    • Chillicothe Gazette

    How local businesses are helping those impacted by recent hurricanes

    By Shelby Reeves, Chillicothe Gazette,

    2 days ago

    CHILLICOTHE — With storms like Helene and Milton devastating parts of the country many people are trying to help those in need, including some local businesses in the area.

    R Kitchen Custom Catering has already taken one trip to the southern states to drop off donations with another planned at the end of this month. The business is currently collecting outdoor survival gear to help those displaced during the storm. Those interested in helping can donate items to the business during the Chillicothe Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. They are also using money donated digitally to help buy items to fill in the gap of what they don't revive like baby bottles and insulin.

    Chad Hutton with Buckeye Grove Greens is using his connections in the Air Force and local veteran organizations like the VFW to help collect and distribute supplies to impacted regions. The group is collecting nonperishable goods, camping gear, and more in hopes of filling several trucks to take to those in need. Those wanting to donate can contact the local VFW Post 108 .

    This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: How local businesses are helping those impacted by recent hurricanes

