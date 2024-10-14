What to know about ODOT projects in Ross and Pike counties this week

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Ross and Pike counties. All outlined work is weather permitting. Projects with active or future traffic impacts are linked to OHGO.com

Ross County resurfacing: Work has begun as of Aug. 19 for a resurfacing project on various sections of Ohio 28, Ohio 207, Ohio 372, Ohio 772, and Ohio 104. Work will occur daily for this construction. At least one lane will be maintained on all routes for the duration of the project. Estimated completion: Fall 2024 New Impacts: Work is currently active on Ohio 207. The bridge on Ohio 207 crossing the Scioto River is reduced to one lane. Motorists should expect delays in this area, especially during the morning and afternoon commute. Plan ahead and check OHGO for live traffic conditions. Estimated completion: Oct. 11. Work is currently active as of Oct. 7 for the resurfacing on Ohio 28 between U.S. 50 and Harper Station Road. At least one lane will be maintained for the duration of the project. Estimated completion: Nov. 1, 2024

U.S. 23 Resurfacing: Work is set to begin on Oct. 17 for a resurfacing project on U.S. 23 between George Hollow Road and Cox Road. Work will occur daily for this construction. At least one lane will be maintained for the duration of the project. Estimated completion: Winter 2024

U.S. 35 Bridge maintenance: Work has begun as of Oct. 8 for a maintenance project on the Kilgore Bridge near the U.S. 35 & U.S. 50 split. Work will occur daily for this construction. At least one lane will be maintained for the duration of the project. Estimated completion: Oct. 21.

Ohio 138 culvert replacement: Work has begun as of Sept. 16 for a culvert replacement project on Ohio 138 between Austin Road and County Road 550. Work will occur daily for this construction. Ohio 138 will remain open until Sept. 16 through Oct. 1. Traffic will be detoured via U.S. 35 to Ohio 753 to Ohio 41 to Ohio 28. Estimated completion: Oct. 16

U.S. 23 intersection improvement: Work has begun as of April 10 to install a turbo lane on U.S. 23 at the Trego Creek Road intersection. Work will occur daily for the duration of the project. At least one lane of U.S. 23 will be maintained. Estimated completion: Fall 2024

County Road 36 Intersection Improvement: Work has begun as of Aug. 28 for an intersection improvement project for Pleasant Hill Road and Ohio 220. Work will occur daily for this construction.

Pleasant Hill Road will be closed beginning Oct. 1. Traffic will be detoured via Pleasant Hill Road to Buchanan Road to Ohio 220. Estimated completion: Fall 2024

Ohio 104 Bridge replacement: Work has begun as of Feb. 26 for a bridge replacement project on Ohio 104 between Ohio 32 and Long Fork Road. Currently, one lane of Ohio 104 is being maintained with temporary signals. Estimated completion:Fall 2024

Meetings

The Colerain Township Board of Trustees will hold their regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, at the fire department annex building in Hallsville.

The Huntington Township Board of Trustees will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. Oct. 24, at the Firehouse, 6038 Blain Highway.

