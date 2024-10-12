Looking back: Defense Day fizzled out quickly despite participation in first one

Threatening skies hovered over a crowded Yoctangee Park, late Friday afternoon, Sept. 12, 1924, as a seemingly endless stream of hungry men and women, mess kits held in outstretched arms, shuffled forward in line. A handful of American Legion members were stationed behind an Army field kitchen and they spooned generous portions of pork and beans, mashed “spuds” and hard tack onto waiting plates. The aroma of fresh coffee filled the air and steaming cups of the “java” were filled to the brim. Red Cross nurses in their crisp, white uniforms, waited outside a tent erected near the end of the “chow” line and as people juggled their meals the sharply dressed women distributed “Defense Test Day” literature. It was the reason for the big gathering after all.

About two hours earlier, at precisely 3:30 p.m., bells rang out across the city signaling National Guard troops, Reserve Officers, members of fraternal organizations like the American Legion, nurses from the Camp Sherman Hospital, Boy Scouts and “soldiers for a day” to assemble on West Main Street, between Walnut and Paint. Thirty minutes later, like an invading army, 400 of them marched in long columns through the city streets, proceeding south on Paint to Fifth, then countermarching north on Paint to Yoctangee Park. All along the route, flags waved in the wind and cheering spectators lined the streets, including many of Chillicothe’s healthy young men. Their failure to volunteer as “soldiers for a day” was undoubtedly the topic of conversation around mess kits at Yoctangee Park.

One hundred years ago, World War I was still fresh in people’s minds, especially how unprepared the country was to fight. One of the reasons was that ever since the founding of the republic Americans had been distrustful of a large standing army. Consequently, when America joined the war in April 1917, it had a paltry 127,151 soldiers scattered in far-flung bases across the country, and a mere 181,620 members enrolled in the National Guard. In stark contrast, Great Britain had an army of about 4 million, France 8 million, Russia 12 million and Germany, America’s main adversary,11 million fighters under arms.

The country not only had to match Europe’s manpower but also had to organize a draft, construct training camps (like Camp Sherman), train green soldiers fresh from farm and factory and build ships to transport them and tons of military equipment across the Atlantic. It was a logistics nightmare, marked by excessive delays, disorder and disruption. Germany nearly delivered a knockout blow before America could put troops on the ground in Europe. After the war, Congress passed the National Defense Act of 1920, which set forth the military policy of the country, including a new plan for wartime mobilization.

The War Department was required to submit a report to Congress detailing the new plan, but Chief of Staff of the Army, General John J. Pershing, insisted the strategy must be practiced first or the report was mere speculation. America had a skeleton army during times of peace, he reminded Americans, therefore it was critical that in time of a national emergency the National Guard, Army Reserves and new enlistees be mobilized quickly and swell the nation’s defense forces. Pershing told Americans to think of it as a volunteer fire department. “The World War for us may be likened to a fire,” Pershing explained. “We had to carry water in buckets to put out this fire. We think we have progressed and should have a volunteer fire department and test the efficiency of the company and try out the hose we have acquired.”

Congress agreed and designated Sept. 12, 1924, National Defense Test Day and it is why 400 individuals paraded through the city streets and assembled at Yoctangee Park that afternoon. The same thing was happening in nearly every city, town, village and hamlet across the country. And just like in Chillicothe, the National Guard, Reserves, Army nurses and patriotic organizations performed well, but the anticipated participation by civilians who were supposed to act as if they were enlisting was disappointing.

The Gazette expressed what much of the country was thinking. Too many in the younger generation had been brought under the influence of pacifist organizations who insisted Defense Test Day would lead to the militarization of the country. Civilians, the paper concluded, “failed to sense the inner spirit of the day, many deeming it unnecessary, others being opposed to any such movement at all, while still others cast slurs upon it from the radical viewpoint they have taken after being brought under the insidious influences of those who work to destroy our government.”

Many young people were well-meaning and patriotic, the paper conceded, but “Defense Day means no militaristic move, is not aimed at aggression upon any other nation but is a simple step taken to make all of us appreciate that mankind changes but little in the passage of the centuries and that the immense toll of death and disease always accompanying our part in these world storms is due to our slothful indifference to actual conditions, to our failure to see that we are amenable to the same disastrous assaults which other nations suffer, and that we should be prepared to take care of ourselves whenever occasion demands.”

The Gazette predicted the country would pay a high price “within the next 25 years" for its indifference and unpreparedness. Defense Day was moved to the 4th of July the next year but quickly faded away and was largely forgotten in history. There was no urgency, despite Pershing’s warning: “There are no war clouds on the horizon,” he admitted, “but storms often appear out of a clear sky and then it may be too late.”

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Looking back: Defense Day fizzled out quickly despite participation in first one