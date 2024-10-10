Open in App
    • Chillicothe Gazette

    Matters of Graves Importance: Chillicothe's Halloween Festival is this weekend

    By Lori Graves,

    2 days ago

    We have arrived. It's that time of year when the air turns crisp, the leaves start falling, and everyone collectively agrees to live inside a hoodie. You know it's cold when your wardrobe decisions boil down to which hoodie makes you feel most like a cozy burrito. At this point, I’m convinced hoodies are less of a fashion statement and more of a survival mechanism. Hoodies somehow keep you warm enough to survive a blizzard but can also make you sweat like you’re running a marathon. A hoodie is the utility knife of every wardrobe. When someone "borrows" your favorite hoodie, it’s basically gone forever. It’s an unspoken law of the universe. Hoodies are like black holes of borrowing. Don’t fall too far into a hoodie hole or you will miss the great events coming up in the Chillicothe area this weekend.

    Thursday

    The fourth annual Witch Night on the Hill, hosted by LoriG Comedy and Bell Manor, will be at Bell Manor tonight from 6 to 10 p.m. As of print, 25 tickets are available. There will be no door sales once capacity is reached as this event has a 200 witch maximum. Up in Smoke and Funnelcake Fantasy food trucks will be on site as well as a free photo booth by DJMH. There will also be a DJ and a cash bar plus raffles. Tarot readings will be available for $20 and you can sign up upon arrival. Broom spots can be purchased on Eventbrite by searching LoriG Comedy. It is Thirsty Thursday at Shawnee Lanes. Enjoy unlimited bowling for $15 per person, house-made street tacos, and $5 margaritas from 9 p.m. to midnight. The Page presents jazz night with JRDN & CO from 7 to 10 p.m. Prepare for an edge-of-your-seat thriller as Chillicothe Civic Theatre brings Frederick Knott's "Wait Until Dark" to life. Running for the next two weekends, go to https://cctoh.booktix.com/dept/main/e/2410Wait for tickets and more information. The Cozy Inn Bar & Grill hosts Music Bingo at 6:30 p.m. and it is free to play. The kitchen will be open until 8 p.m. Stop in for a great time and a chance to win a gift certificate for your next visit. Old Capitol Brewing is the place tonight for Candy Trivia Night, hosted by Mojo. Teams of up to 6 can participate and the winning team takes home a $25 OCB gift card.

    Friday

    The Chillicothe Halloween Festival is here! Beginning tonight and running through Sunday, this is a three-day festival celebrating the fun of Halloween. The festival offers a wide variety of vendors, food, live entertainment, inflatables, contests, and much more. The Chillicothe Halloween Festival is a 501(c)(3) organization. Proceeds from the festival go to local community organizations to give-back to Ross County. For more information and a schedule of events, visit www.chillicothehalloweenfestival.com . Join DJ Travis at the Cozy Inn Bar & Grill from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Donavon Tolle will be back on the taproom stage at Old Capitol Brewing from 7 to 10 p.m.

    Saturday

    Calling all coffee lovers. Paper City Coffee Fest is today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring live jazz throughout the day. Tickets are $20 and include a custom mug to enjoy free coffee samples from each vendor. Enjoy beverages from Mom ‘n ‘Em from Cincinnati, New Standard Coffee Roastery and Roosevelt Coffee Roasters from Columbus, Chillicothe’s Coffee Hub, and more. For tickets, visit www.papercitycoffee.com or you may purchase at the door. Wheatberry Books will be hosting Haunted Bookshop from 6 to 8 p.m., and they are staying open late for some evening shopping and a haunting good time.

    Beginning of every week

    DJ Scott Roush will be heading up trivia at at 6:30 p.m. at Wagner’s tonight and every Monday. Open mic comedy hosted by Pacey Arledge and Kylie Dills is every Tuesday at the Wobbly Ghost at 8:30 p.m.

    Looking ahead…Music in the Park with DJ Hazel Tanner returns to Yoctangee Park at 2 p.m. on Oct. 17(weather permitting) playing music from 1974. This event is free and open to the public.

    Until next time. I hope to see you out laughing.

    *For consideration in Matters of Graves Importance email Lori at lori@lorigcomedy.com.

    This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Matters of Graves Importance: Chillicothe's Halloween Festival is this weekend

