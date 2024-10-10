Week 8 preview: Rivalry week comes to Kinnikinnick

It's Week 8 and we have several teams who are sitting in playoff positions as of this week.

The big matchup — Unioto at Zane Trace.

So far this week, Zane Trace defeated Unioto in boys soccer, but in girls soccer Unioto got the best of Zane Trace. And in volleyball, Unioto defeated Zane Trace.

What will happen on the football field?

Unioto at Zane Trace

It's rivalry week in Kinnikinnick.

Both teams shut out their opponents last week.

It was a good primer for this Scioto Valley Conference rivalry. Both are now 4-0 in the SVC.

Let's take a look back at some of the history of this matchup.

2023: Unioto wins 27-14

2022: Unioto wins 35-31

2021: Zane Trace wins 28-13

2020: Unioto wins 23-18

2019: Unioto wins 50-6

2018: Unioto 21-0

2017: Unioto wins 34-20

2016: Zane Trace wins 38-20

2015: Zane Trace wins 63-0

2014: Zane Trace 24-10

A mix of wins for each team, some close, some blowouts. So what can you expect from 2024?

With the exception of one loss, Unioto has been firing on all cylinders on offense and defense this year. Meanwhile, Zane Trace is on a four-game win streak.

It's a rivalry for a reason, so expect both teams to be ready and for it to go either way.

Unioto (6-1) is currently third in Division IV, Region 15. Zane Trace (4-3) is currently 13th in Division V, Region 19.

Piketon at Southeastern

Fresh off their win over Paint Valley, the Redstreaks (4-3) travel to Southeastern (1-6) hoping to notch another SVC win.

Last week, Piketon leaned on their defense to win, but expect more offense this week.

Southeastern has struggled on defense giving up 223 points so far this season. Their best games were the opener where they only gave up eight points in a win and gave up 11 against Westfall in a loss.

The Panthers have a tough stretch of games to end the season with Piketon followed by Zane Trace and Unioto.

Piketon is currently 11th in Division V, Region 19, which would be a position to earn a playoff berth.

Paint Valley at Huntington

The Bearcats (6-1) will be looking to get back to winning as they travel to the Township to take on Huntington (2-5).

The Huntsmen are coming off a 28-12 win over Southeastern.

In addition to the play of their defense, the Huntsmen relied on their running game.

Isaac Taylor carried the ball 14 times for 115 yards and a touchdown. Frankie Hirsch had 10 carries for 48 yards and a touchdown. Wes Hamilton ran it nine times for 50 yards and a touchdown.

To get a win over the Bearcats, the Huntsmen may need to play ball control by keeping it on the ground and grinding out drives to keep Paint Valley's high-powered offense off the field.

Paint Valley is currently fourth in Division VI, Region 24.

Westfall at Adena

The Mustangs (2-5) and the Warriors (3-4) are coming off 35-0 shutout losses.

Last season, Adena lost to Westfall 56-10. In that game, Bryce Wickline threw for six touchdowns. But Wickline has graduated.

In the games they have won this year, Adena has relied on their playmakers like Austin Magill, Darian Thomas and Nate Dreitzler.

To counter them, expect Westfall to turn to their own playmakers like Joey Wright, Quinn Eberly and Jaden Towler.

Adena is currently 16th in Division VI, Region 24, which is a playoff spot.

Westfall is just outside of the playoffs at 17th in Division IV, Region 15.

Wheelersburg at Waverly

The Tigers (5-2) are on a two-game win streak where they haven't allowed a point to be scored.

The Pirates (3-4) are coming off a 45-14 win over Oak Hill. They are also sitting in first place at 3-0 in the Southern Ohio Conference II. Waverly is currently in third place with one loss in the conference.

Last season, Wheelersburg won 40-7.

By now everyone knows the names on offense. But it's not just the offense winning the games.

Can the Tigers continue their shutout streak? It may be harder against the Pirates, but the key with Waverly is that is not just one guy on defense making the plays. They had 32 solo tackles last week spread among 12 different defenders. They also added a safety this week and had three interceptions.

Waverly is seventh in Division IV, Region 15.

Chillicothe at McClain

The Cavaliers (0-7) travel to Greenfield McClain (1-6) to take on a Tigers team that like them are 0-2 in the Frontier Athletic Conference.

Last season, McClain won 20-17. In 2022, Chillicothe won 50-14.

Look, it's been a rough season for the Cavaliers. But the team isn't going to back down.

Can they win against McClain? On paper, it could go either way. For Chillicothe, expect a big dose of Cartae Ligon.

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Week 8 preview: Rivalry week comes to Kinnikinnick