    • Chillicothe Gazette

    National Society DAR Women in History Award presented to Beverly Gray

    By Chillicothe Gazette,

    2 days ago

    CHILLICOTHE — The Nathaniel Massie Chapter of the DAR gave the National Society DAR Women in History Award to Beverly Gray at its recent meeting.

    Gray had a dedicated career in education in Ross County, touching the lives of many and was named the Outstanding Teacher of the Year by the Appalachian Center for Higher Learning in 1996-97. She is a recognized historian of the history of people of color locally and beyond including being a noted expert on the life of Sally Hemmings and a contributor to Getting the Word Project, an oral history research project of Monticello, the Thomas Jefferson Memorial Foundation.

    Gray has been inducted into the Ohio Women's Hall of Fame for her work.

    She is the founder of the David Nickens Museum in Chillicothe. Her contribution to discovering difficult genealogies of people of color is priceless. She is a valuable resource to the Ohio DAR chapters in their research of locating patriots of color and supporting the Ohio Society State America 250 project of honoring the legacies of underrepresented patriots. With her help, the DAR has been able to document and honor patriots of color.

    A ceremony placing an America 250 DAR marker on the grave of Henry Hill, in Grandview Cemetery, Patriot Square will be held at 2 p.m. on Oct. 20.

    This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: National Society DAR Women in History Award presented to Beverly Gray

