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Childersburg
📅 Chili Cook-off at The Nevermore – $10 winner-take-all
8 days ago
📅 Chili Cook-off at The Nevermore this Saturday
Think your chili is the best in Childersburg? Here’s your chance to prove it.
Bring your homemade chili to The Nevermore in downtown Childersburg on Saturday, November 7 at 5:00 p.m. for a community Chili Cook-off.
What to do:
- Cook your chili at home
- Bring it in a crock pot so it stays warm and ready for judging
- Pay the $10 entry fee when you enter
The contest is winner-take-all — the winning chili cook takes home the full pot of entry fees.
Great option if you love to cook, want to show off your recipe, or just enjoy a fun local food event.
More Info: Think you’ve got the best chili in town? It’s time...
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