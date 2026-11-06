🚧 Childersburg gets $800K for downtown sidewalk upgrades

🚧 $800K grant for Childersburg downtown sidewalks and streetscape

The Childersburg City Council has accepted an $800,000 federal TAP grant (with a $200,000 local match) to upgrade sidewalks and streetscape along 1st Street SW. The project will add new sidewalks from 8th Avenue SW all the way to the Limbaugh Community Center, under an agreement with ALDOT. Mayor Ken Wesson is authorized to sign all needed documents.

Council also voted to surplus 14.29 acres to Red Eagle Skeet and Trap Club for $21,435, and approved payment of invoices totaling $45,952.48.

Meeting times are changing: the next regular meeting is Tuesday, November 17 at 11:00 a.m., after a 10:30 a.m. work session. Both December regular meetings will also start at 11:00 a.m. because of the Tuesday, December 1 City Tree Lighting and related events.