📅 Celebrate 2 years of Fair to Middlin’ Gifts in Childersburg

📅 Boutique’s 2nd anniversary party in downtown Childersburg

Fair to Middlin’ Gifts & Boutique is celebrating two years in business with a fun two-day event in downtown Childersburg.

Stop by Friday, November 6th and Saturday, November 7th at 705 1st Street SW, Childersburg. The shop will have refreshments, games, prizes, and plenty of early holiday shopping surprises.

Owner Kara Eslinger says the celebration is a thank-you to the customers, family, friends, and community who have supported the boutique over the past two years.

If you’re looking for gifts or just want to support a local business, this is a nice chance to pop in and join the celebration.