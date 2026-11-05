Open house at CF Jack Wilkinson Levy Campus Dec. 1

CF Jack Wilkinson Levy Campus will hold an open house on Tuesday, Dec. 1 from 4:30–7 p.m. where visitors can tour the campus, learn about more than 170 academic pathways (including 70 job-training programs), meet financial aid counselors, and talk with the admissions team about how to apply. Anyone who completes an admissions application during the event will have the $30 application fee waived and receive CF swag. Register and get full details here: Levy Campus Open House.

This content is adapted from materials provided by CF Jack Wilkinson Levy Campus