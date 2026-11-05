undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Chiefland
Open house at CF Jack Wilkinson Levy Campus Dec. 1
3 days ago
CF Jack Wilkinson Levy Campus will hold an open house on Tuesday, Dec. 1 from 4:30–7 p.m. where visitors can tour the campus, learn about more than 170 academic pathways (including 70 job-training programs), meet financial aid counselors, and talk with the admissions team about how to apply. Anyone who completes an admissions application during the event will have the $30 application fee waived and receive CF swag. Register and get full details here: Levy Campus Open House.
This content is adapted from materials provided by CF Jack Wilkinson Levy Campus
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.