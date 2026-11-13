Chicopee’s factories are busy right now, with solid pay for folks who like hands-on work and steady hours. If you’re good with machines, tools, or a forklift, this week has some strong options.

Employer: U.S. Tsubaki Automotive

U.S. Tsubaki Automotive Location: Chicopee, MA

Type: Internship, 3rd shift

Pay: $24.90–$27.59/hour

Set up and run automatic assembly lines for automotive timing chains while learning from a tier-one automotive supplier. Good fit if you have 2–5 years running multiple machines, like troubleshooting, and want weekly pay, benefits, and shift differential.

Employer: U.S. Tsubaki Power Transmission, LLC

U.S. Tsubaki Power Transmission, LLC Location: Chicopee, MA

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Pay: $24.90–$27.59/hour

Full-time version of the assembly role, setting up and operating automated lines for timing chain components. Comes with medical, dental, life insurance, 401(k) match, profit sharing, paid vacation, step increases, and weekly pay.

Employer: Callaway Golf

Location: Chicopee, MA

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Pay: $20.37–$20.72/hour

Help mold golf ball cores for a major golf brand, loading preforms, checking quality, and keeping equipment clean. Expect hot, loud conditions and lots of standing, but you’ll be part of making a well-known product with room to grow.

Employer: National Vinyl LLC

Location: Chicopee, MA

Type: Full-time, days (Mon–Fri 7:00 AM–3:30 PM, some Sat/OT)

Pay: From $18/hour

Day-shift warehouse role handling shipping, receiving, inventory, and forklift work in a manufacturing setting. Good for someone with 2+ years forklift/material handling, who can lift 70+ lbs and wants steady hours plus paid time off.

Employer: National Vinyl LLC

Location: Chicopee, MA

Type: Full-time, days (Mon–Fri 5:30 AM–3:00 PM, extra hours as needed)

Pay: From $60,000/year

Skilled maintenance role for someone with industrial electrical/mechanical repair experience in a fast-paced factory. You’ll handle inspections, troubleshooting, preventive maintenance, and repairs on equipment, with health insurance and paid time off.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the details, and send an application while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.