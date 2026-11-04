🏭 Chicopee Manufacturing: Multiple 2nd & 3rd Shift Openings

Chicopee’s plants are busy right now, especially on 2nd and 3rd shift. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these local manufacturing roles are worth a look.

Employer: Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Location: Chicopee, MA

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Pay: $21.40 – $21.82 per hour

Mix and prep rubber used in Callaway golf balls. You’ll scan and weigh materials, run mixing equipment, move product between areas, and pull samples for quality checks. Good fit if you like physical work, problem-solving, and being part of a well-known sports brand.

Employer: Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Location: Chicopee, MA

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Pay: $23.52 – $24.21 per hour

Support the injection molding line by weighing, mixing, and checking plastic materials so production can run smoothly. You’ll inspect regrind, keep floors clear of material, and coordinate with floor staff and engineering. Great if you want higher 3rd-shift pay and don’t mind being on your feet.

Employer: UFP Industries

Location: Chicopee, MA

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: $19.00 – $20.00 per hour (DOE)

Build and assemble products using hand tools and simple instructions. No experience required (6+ months preferred), and you get access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/holidays, and bonus potential. Solid entry-level role if you want to get into manufacturing.

If one of these feels close to what you can do, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.