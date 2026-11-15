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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Chico
Chico has some wonderful dogs waiting for loving homes right now. All of these pups are at Butte Humane Society and are looking for their new families.
Raven
- Breed: Belgian Malinois / German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Adult (about 3 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Weight: About 54 lbs
- Adoption fee: $210
- Shelter: Butte Humane Society — (530) 343-7917
Why you’ll love her:
Raven is smart, sweet, and eager to please. She already knows sit, down, and come, and walks beautifully on leash. She loves learning and showing off her good manners, and her sleek black coat and bright mind make her a real standout.
👉 Meet Raven and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Charles
- Breed: Bullmastiff / Shepherd mix
- Age: Baby (about 4 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Weight: About 44 lbs (and still growing)
- Adoption fee: $295
- Shelter: Butte Humane Society — (530) 343-7917
Why you’ll love him:
Charles is a big, cuddly puppy with lots of playful energy. He loves attention, enjoys playing, and is described as a sweet boy with a big heart. He’s a fan of kids and would be a great match for a family ready for a fun, growing companion.
👉 Meet Charles and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lulu
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Adult (about 2 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black
- Weight: About 48 lbs
- Adoption fee: $210
- Shelter: Butte Humane Society — (530) 343-7917
Why you’ll love her:
Lulu is a sweet girl with a beautiful black and brown coat. She can be a little shy at first, but with patience she warms up and shows her loving, playful side. She’s looking for a calm, kind family who will give her time to feel safe and loved.
👉 Meet Lulu and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jerry
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Young (about 6 months)
- Gender: Male (neutered)
- Color: Cream and white
- Adoption fee: $295
- Shelter: Butte Humane Society — (530) 343-7917
Why you’ll love him:
Jerry is a small, handsome pup with a soft cream-and-white coat. He may be shy when you first meet him, but once he feels safe, his sweet, friendly, and loving personality really shines. He’s looking for a patient home that will let him blossom.
👉 Meet Jerry and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Chico, CA, consider visiting Butte Humane Society or giving them a call at (530) 343-7917 to learn more about these wonderful dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.