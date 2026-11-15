Chico has some wonderful dogs waiting for loving homes right now. All of these pups are at Butte Humane Society and are looking for their new families.

Breed: Belgian Malinois / German Shepherd Dog mix

Belgian Malinois / German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Adult (about 3 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Weight: About 54 lbs

About 54 lbs Adoption fee: $210

Shelter: Butte Humane Society — (530) 343-7917

Why you’ll love her:

Raven is smart, sweet, and eager to please. She already knows sit, down, and come, and walks beautifully on leash. She loves learning and showing off her good manners, and her sleek black coat and bright mind make her a real standout.

👉 Meet Raven and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Bullmastiff / Shepherd mix

Bullmastiff / Shepherd mix Age: Baby (about 4 months)

Baby (about 4 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Weight: About 44 lbs (and still growing)

About 44 lbs (and still growing) Adoption fee: $295

Shelter: Butte Humane Society — (530) 343-7917

Why you’ll love him:

Charles is a big, cuddly puppy with lots of playful energy. He loves attention, enjoys playing, and is described as a sweet boy with a big heart. He’s a fan of kids and would be a great match for a family ready for a fun, growing companion.

👉 Meet Charles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black

Brown/Chocolate with Black Weight: About 48 lbs

About 48 lbs Adoption fee: $210

Shelter: Butte Humane Society — (530) 343-7917

Why you’ll love her:

Lulu is a sweet girl with a beautiful black and brown coat. She can be a little shy at first, but with patience she warms up and shows her loving, playful side. She’s looking for a calm, kind family who will give her time to feel safe and loved.

👉 Meet Lulu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Young (about 6 months)

Young (about 6 months) Gender: Male (neutered)

Male (neutered) Color: Cream and white

Cream and white Adoption fee: $295

Shelter: Butte Humane Society — (530) 343-7917

Why you’ll love him:

Jerry is a small, handsome pup with a soft cream-and-white coat. He may be shy when you first meet him, but once he feels safe, his sweet, friendly, and loving personality really shines. He’s looking for a patient home that will let him blossom.

👉 Meet Jerry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Chico, CA, consider visiting Butte Humane Society or giving them a call at (530) 343-7917 to learn more about these wonderful dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.