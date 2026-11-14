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🏥 Chico, CA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Mental Health & Nursing Roles
Chico’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, especially in mental health and senior care. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for a new chapter in your career.
Outpatient Psychiatrist
- Employer: Black Women's Mental Health Institute
- Location: Chico, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Outpatient role focused on evidence-based assessment, diagnosis, and medication management. You’ll work closely with a multidisciplinary team and build individualized, empathetic care plans for clients.
Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner
- Employer: Community Health Centers of America
- Location: Chico, CA (skilled nursing facilities)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time (2–3 days/week or 5 days/week)
- Salary: $190,000 – $210,000 per year
Work in local skilled nursing facilities treating anxiety, depression, PTSD, mood disorders, substance use, and more. Role includes direct psychiatric care, psychotherapy, prescribing, EHR use, and strong benefits (401k + match, health, vision, dental, PTO, life insurance).
Staff Psychologist (Stepped Care – SUD Focus)
- Employer: US Department of Veterans Affairs – VA Northern California Health Care System
- Location: Chico, CA (also hiring in Yuba City)
- Type: Full-time, Permanent
- Salary (Chico range): $106,601 – $225,911 per year (GS-11 to GS-13)
- Telework: Ad hoc, per agency policy
- Application deadline: 11/20/2026
Psychologist role expanding substance use disorder treatment within general behavioral health. You’ll serve as liaison between BHIP and Addiction Recovery Treatment Services, provide SBIRT, individual and group therapy, and comprehensive evaluations. Eligible for the Education Debt Reduction Program (up to $200,000 in student loan reimbursement, if approved).
Wellness Nurse (LVN) – RCFE
- Employer: Lighthouse at Chico Assisted Living
- Location: 855 Bruce Rd, Chico, CA 95928
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
LVN role in a Residential Care Facility for the Elderly, focused on resident assessments, care plans, and medication management. Offers a flexible schedule, PTO, overtime pay, and a monthly phone stipend, in a setting centered on person‑centered senior care.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the conversation.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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