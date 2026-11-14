Chico’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, especially in mental health and senior care. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for a new chapter in your career.

Employer: Black Women's Mental Health Institute

Black Women's Mental Health Institute Location: Chico, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient role focused on evidence-based assessment, diagnosis, and medication management. You’ll work closely with a multidisciplinary team and build individualized, empathetic care plans for clients.

Employer: Community Health Centers of America

Community Health Centers of America Location: Chico, CA (skilled nursing facilities)

Type: Full-time or Part-time (2–3 days/week or 5 days/week)

(2–3 days/week or 5 days/week) Salary: $190,000 – $210,000 per year

Work in local skilled nursing facilities treating anxiety, depression, PTSD, mood disorders, substance use, and more. Role includes direct psychiatric care, psychotherapy, prescribing, EHR use, and strong benefits (401k + match, health, vision, dental, PTO, life insurance).

Employer: US Department of Veterans Affairs – VA Northern California Health Care System

Location: Chico, CA (also hiring in Yuba City)

(also hiring in Yuba City) Type: Full-time, Permanent

Salary (Chico range): $106,601 – $225,911 per year (GS-11 to GS-13)

(GS-11 to GS-13) Telework: Ad hoc, per agency policy

Ad hoc, per agency policy Application deadline: 11/20/2026

Psychologist role expanding substance use disorder treatment within general behavioral health. You’ll serve as liaison between BHIP and Addiction Recovery Treatment Services, provide SBIRT, individual and group therapy, and comprehensive evaluations. Eligible for the Education Debt Reduction Program (up to $200,000 in student loan reimbursement, if approved).

Employer: Lighthouse at Chico Assisted Living

Location: 855 Bruce Rd, Chico, CA 95928

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

LVN role in a Residential Care Facility for the Elderly, focused on resident assessments, care plans, and medication management. Offers a flexible schedule, PTO, overtime pay, and a monthly phone stipend, in a setting centered on person‑centered senior care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.