⚠️ Chico council to weigh camping rules, sewer rates, and homelessness plan

The Chico City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chamber, Chico Municipal Center, 421 Main St.

Key items on the agenda:

Final adoption of new rules regulating camping on public property (changes to Title 9.20 of the city code).

(changes to of the city code). Traffic speed limit update ( TRA 880 ) for Bruce Road .

) for . Funding for surveying and mapping work near the Manzanita & Eaton Road roundabout .

. Approval of a loan/grant agreement transfer for the Longfellow Apartments low‑income housing at 2100 Mariposa .

low‑income housing at . Confirmation of Philip Stelle as Deputy Fire Chief with a $185,000 annual salary.

as with a annual salary. Pay and contract changes for City Clerk Deborah Presson , including raises from $208,549.69 to $218,977.17 and a new term through June 30, 2029 .

, including raises from to and a new term through . Adoption of a three‑year Unhoused Strategic Plan (2027–2029) and use of $300,000 in opioid settlement funds to support it.

and use of to support it. Continued public hearing on sewer rate adjustments, including options for cash funding vs. $40M debt financing.

Residents can speak during public comment and the sewer rate public hearing at this meeting.