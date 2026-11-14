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Chico
⚠️ Nov 17 Chico Council: camping rules, sewer rates, homelessness plan
2 days ago
⚠️ Chico council to weigh camping rules, sewer rates, and homelessness plan
The Chico City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chamber, Chico Municipal Center, 421 Main St.
Key items on the agenda:
- Final adoption of new rules regulating camping on public property (changes to Title 9.20 of the city code).
- Traffic speed limit update (TRA 880) for Bruce Road.
- Funding for surveying and mapping work near the Manzanita & Eaton Road roundabout.
- Approval of a loan/grant agreement transfer for the Longfellow Apartments low‑income housing at 2100 Mariposa.
- Confirmation of Philip Stelle as Deputy Fire Chief with a $185,000 annual salary.
- Pay and contract changes for City Clerk Deborah Presson, including raises from $208,549.69 to $218,977.17 and a new term through June 30, 2029.
- Adoption of a three‑year Unhoused Strategic Plan (2027–2029) and use of $300,000 in opioid settlement funds to support it.
- Continued public hearing on sewer rate adjustments, including options for cash funding vs. $40M debt financing.
Residents can speak during public comment and the sewer rate public hearing at this meeting.
More Info: 11/17/26 City Council Meeting
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