Chico has some very special dogs waiting for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your life, these pups would love to meet you.

Breed: Chihuahua / Terrier (small mix)

Chihuahua / Terrier (small mix) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $109

Shelter: Chico Animal Shelter

Phone: (530) 894-5630

Carmel is a petite Chihuahua/terrier mix at the City of Chico Animal Shelter. She’s a small dog, perfect for someone looking for a compact companion. To learn more about her and the adoption process, the shelter asks that you visit their website.

👉 Meet Carmel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Terrier (small mix)

Chihuahua / Terrier (small mix) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $109

Shelter: Chico Animal Shelter

Phone: (530) 894-5630

Horchata is another small Chihuahua/terrier mix at the City of Chico Animal Shelter. If you like little dogs with big hearts, she could be a great match. The shelter’s website has more details on how to adopt.

👉 Meet Horchata and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Terrier (small mix)

Chihuahua / Terrier (small mix) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $109

Shelter: Chico Animal Shelter

Phone: (530) 894-5630

Matcha is an adult Chihuahua/terrier mix at the City of Chico Animal Shelter. She’s another small dog who may be a nice fit for an apartment or cozy home. Check the shelter’s site for their current adoption steps.

👉 Meet Matcha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (medium)

Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $109

Shelter: Chico Animal Shelter

Phone: (530) 894-5630

Vanilla is a young Chihuahua mix at the City of Chico Animal Shelter. Listed as a medium mixed breed, she may have a bit more size and energy than the tiny chis. The shelter’s website will have the most up-to-date info on her.

👉 Meet Vanilla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Fox Terrier (Wirehaired)

Chihuahua / Fox Terrier (Wirehaired) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Shelter: Wags and Whiskers Pet Rescue

Phone: (530) 895-8888

Bert is a white Chihuahua/Fox Terrier puppy at Wags and Whiskers Pet Rescue. If you’re ready for puppy training and lots of playtime, he could be the one.

👉 Meet Bert and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Miniature) / Labrador Retriever mix

Poodle (Miniature) / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Cream/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $0 (listed as no fee)

(listed as no fee) Shelter: Wags and Whiskers Pet Rescue

Phone: (530) 895-8888

Cider is a cream-colored Poodle/Lab mix at Wags and Whiskers Pet Rescue. His adoption fee is listed as $0, which may make it easier for the right family to bring him home. Contact the rescue for details on what’s included.

👉 Meet Cider and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $109

Shelter: Chico Animal Shelter

Phone: (530) 894-5630

Wanda is an adult Pit Bull Terrier mix at the City of Chico Animal Shelter. If you’re interested in a strong, loyal companion, reach out to the shelter or visit their website to learn more about her.

👉 Meet Wanda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Chico, CA, please consider visiting Chico Animal Shelter or Wags and Whiskers Pet Rescue to meet these dogs in person. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.