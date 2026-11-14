Chico has some very sweet cats hoping for a cozy home. All of these kitties are at the Chico Animal Shelter and ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $70

Shelter: Chico Animal Shelter

Phone: (530) 894-5630

Marshmallow is a young, fluffy longhair girl at the City of Chico Animal Shelter. If you’re looking for a soft, elegant companion, she could be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Marshmallow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $70

Shelter: Chico Animal Shelter

Phone: (530) 894-5630

Brandy is a young shorthair cat staying at the City of Chico Animal Shelter. She’s a great choice if you like the classic, easy-care short coat.

👉 Meet Brandy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $70

Shelter: Chico Animal Shelter

Phone: (530) 894-5630

Inky is a baby longhair boy at the City of Chico Animal Shelter. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, Inky may be your new best friend.

👉 Meet Inky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, call Chico Animal Shelter at (530) 894-5630 or visit their website to learn more about the adoption process and current availability. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these kitties find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.