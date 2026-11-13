Chico’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both seasoned pros and people looking to build a long‑term medical career.

Here are several solid openings in Chico, CA right now:

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Location: Chico, CA

Type: Full-time, GS-11 to GS-13

Salary: Not listed (federal GS pay scale; grade depends on experience)

Not listed (federal GS pay scale; grade depends on experience) Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.; ad-hoc telework, not fully virtual

Work with Veterans in a BHIP/ARTS setting, expanding access to substance use disorder treatment. Role includes evaluations, individual and group therapy, SBIRT, and care coordination, plus eligibility for the Education Debt Reduction Program (student loan reimbursement, up to $200,000, per VA policy).

Employer: American Traveler

American Traveler Location: Chico, CA

Type: Travel / Contract (13 weeks)

Pay: $3,467 per week (based on 40 hrs/wk; includes taxable + tax-free components per agency)

(based on 40 hrs/wk; includes taxable + tax-free components per agency) Schedule: Rotating shifts, typically 5x8 hrs, nights with 1900 start, weekend rotation

Short-term travel CT Tech assignment at a Level II trauma facility. Great if you have 2+ years CT experience, ARRT, CA CRT, fluoro permit, BLS/CPR, and are comfortable with GE scanners and EPIC.

Employer: Chico Eye Center

Location: Chico, CA

Type: Full-time (in person)

Pay: $18.50 – $23.00 per hour , 40+ hours/week

, Schedule: Monday–Friday, office hours 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Fast-paced eye clinic offering on-the-job training and a career track to national certification. You’ll take medical histories, run visual tests and imaging (VF, OCT, photos, topography), scribe for doctors, and assist with minor procedures. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and 8 paid holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.