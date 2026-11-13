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🛒 Chickasha Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Local Openings
Chickasha’s retail scene is busy right now, with national chains and local shops both hiring. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Wireless Sales Pro
- Employer: Premium Retail Services
- Location: Chickasha, OK
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $12/hour base, top performers can earn $20+/hour with commissions
Help shoppers pick phones, upgrades, and accessories inside a busy retail store. Good fit if you’re outgoing, like tech, and want commission potential plus health plans with no‑copay telemedicine.
Sales and Customer Service Associate
- Employer: Red Dirt Gun & Pawn
- Location: Chickasha, OK
- Type: In‑person (schedule not listed)
- Pay: From $13/hour
Work in a small loan and retail shop helping customers with questions, loans, and purchases. Great if you’re comfortable with cash handling, want a flexible schedule, and like a smaller, local‑store vibe.
Photo Specialist
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Chickasha, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $17 – $23.25/hour
Run the photo department, take passport photos, and help with FedEx, Western Union, and online order pickups. Good for someone who likes a mix of customer service, tech, and keeping a department organized.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for other roles to search.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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