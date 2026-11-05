🛒 Chickasha Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Chickasha has a small but steady flow of customer-facing jobs right now, especially if you like retail or counter sales with good benefits.

Here are a few solid options hiring in Chickasha, OK this week:

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Chickasha, OK

Salary: $18.00/hr starting, with increases up to $20.00/hr by Year 5

Type: Full-time (30+ hours/week)

You’ll do a mix of stocking, cashiering, curbside orders, and cleaning to keep the store running smoothly while helping shoppers. This one stands out for its strong hourly pay plus 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, paid holidays, vacation, and paid parental leave for full-time staff.

Employer: Airgas

Location: Chickasha, OK – Retail shop

Salary: Base pay plus bonus opportunities (exact amount not listed)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday (no weekends)

This role mixes counter sales and warehouse work with some backup delivery driving, helping customers with gases, welding supplies, and safety products. Good fit if you’re 21+, like staying busy and active, and want weekends off, benefits after 30 days, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and strong family benefits (including paid childbirth leave).

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.