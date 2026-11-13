Chickasaw’s industrial side is busy right now, and skilled maintenance folks are in demand. Honeywell has several solid roles open with clear pay ranges and strong benefits.

Employer: Honeywell Technologies

Honeywell Technologies Location: Chickasaw, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $46,200 – $69,300/year

Mid-level role focused on facility and mechanical equipment maintenance. You’ll handle preventive maintenance, troubleshoot issues, and support upgrades and improvement projects. Comes with Honeywell’s full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and more).

Employer: Honeywell Technologies

Honeywell Technologies Location: Chickasaw, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $61,500 – $92,200/year

Senior-level mechanic role in an industrial/manufacturing environment. You’ll work on pumps, conveyors, motors, and hydraulics, lead complex troubleshooting, and keep detailed maintenance records. Higher pay band plus the same strong Honeywell benefits.

Note: This Level 3 job also appears on Indeed, but it’s the same position, just a different posting.

If one of these fits your experience, don’t wait—save the link, update your resume, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.