Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Chickamauga, GA? These adoptable dogs at Walker County Animal Shelter are hoping for a cozy home, a soft bed, and a family to love.

Below are several wonderful pups of different ages and breeds. Take a look and see who might be your next best friend.

Breed: Labrador Retriever

Labrador Retriever Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Health: Listed as heartworm negative ; full intake still needed for more details

Listed as ; full intake still needed for more details Shelter: Walker County Animal Shelter

Phone: (706) 375-2100

If you’re a Lab lover, Scoggins could be the dog for you. Call the shelter to learn more about his personality and needs.

👉 Meet Scoggins and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Walker County Animal Shelter

Phone: (706) 375-2100

Clement is a younger medium‑sized mixed breed boy, a great size for many homes. Ask the shelter for the latest on his temperament and training.

👉 Meet Clement and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Walker County Animal Shelter

Phone: (706) 375-2100

Donnie is an adult German Shepherd, a breed known for loyalty and intelligence. Contact the shelter to learn more about her energy level and ideal home.

👉 Meet Donnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Walker County Animal Shelter

Phone: (706) 375-2100

Macey is a young, medium‑sized mixed breed girl who may be a nice fit for an active family or person. The shelter can share more about her behavior with other pets and kids.

👉 Meet Macey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Walker County Animal Shelter

Phone: (706) 375-2100

Momsterra is an adult medium‑mixed breed dog. Adult dogs often already have some manners and are past the puppy stage. Call to see what the staff has learned about her so far.

👉 Meet Momsterra and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Affenpinscher

Affenpinscher Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Walker County Animal Shelter

Phone: (706) 375-2100

Hoss is a young Affenpinscher, a small breed that can be a good match for many living situations. Reach out to the shelter to learn about his size, grooming needs, and personality.

👉 Meet Hoss and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever

Labrador Retriever Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Walker County Animal Shelter

Phone: (706) 375-2100

Boss is a young Lab mix or purebred Lab (see listing for details). Labs are often friendly and active, so ask the shelter about his exercise needs and training.

👉 Meet Boss and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Affenpinscher

Affenpinscher Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Walker County Animal Shelter

Phone: (706) 375-2100

Ridge is an adult Affenpinscher, likely a smaller dog who may do well in a variety of homes. Call the shelter to ask about his temperament and any special care he might need.

👉 Meet Ridge and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (Unknown Type)

Shepherd (Unknown Type) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Walker County Animal Shelter

Phone: (706) 375-2100

Tucker is a young shepherd‑type dog who may enjoy an active home and regular exercise. The shelter can tell you more about his behavior and training needs.

👉 Meet Tucker and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Walker County Animal Shelter

Phone: (706) 375-2100

Grampa Clampet is a senior medium‑mixed breed boy who may be looking for a calm, loving retirement home. Senior dogs often settle in quickly and appreciate a quiet place to rest.

👉 Meet Grampa Clampet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Walker County Animal Shelter at (706) 375-2100 to ask about adoption fees, spay/neuter status, vaccines, and to schedule a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.