🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Chichester

Looking for a loyal friend in Chichester, NH? These adoptable dogs are waiting at local rescues for someone to bring them home and love them for life.

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: Live and Let Live Farm Rescue (Chichester, NH)

Christina is a young Labrador mix pup with a soft tan-and-white coat and all the promise of a classic family dog. As a baby, she’ll need patient training, routine, and lots of gentle guidance as she grows.

If you’re ready for puppy energy, house-training, and teaching all the basics, Christina could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Christina and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young (about 8 months)

(about 8 months) Gender: Not listed

Not listed Weight: About 40 lbs

About Color: Black and White

Black and White Adoption Fee: $425

Spayed/Neutered: Yes (already altered)

Yes (already altered) Shelter: Live and Let Live Farm Rescue (Chichester, NH)

RugRat is an 8‑month‑old Lab mix who’s described as adventurous, affectionate, playful, energetic, friendly, and smart. At around 40 pounds and already altered, RugRat is at a great age to keep learning and bonding with a new family.

This pup sounds perfect for an active home that enjoys walks, playtime, and training games to keep that bright mind busy.

👉 Meet RugRat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Senior

Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter/Rescue: Darbster Rescue

Phone: (603) 635-4495

Baboo is part of a bonded father‑and‑daughter Chihuahua pair (Baboo & Ruby) who lost their longtime home when their owner entered permanent memory care. A kind caregiver has looked after them for the past year, but can’t continue, so these two now need a new safe place together.

Both dogs are described as spayed/neutered and housetrained (from the partial description). Baboo is a senior, so he’ll likely appreciate a calmer home, soft beds, and gentle walks. Because they are a bonded pair, be prepared to welcome two little hearts into your home.

For more details about Baboo and Ruby and their needs, please contact the rescue directly.

👉 Meet Baboo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Chichester, NH, please consider visiting these rescues, sharing these pups with friends, or submitting an adoption application. Your home could be the fresh start they’ve been waiting for.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.