Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Chicago Tribune

    Today in Sports History: Jerry Rice sets an NFL record for receptions in consecutive game

    By Chicago Tribune,

    2 days ago

    Today’s Sports Highlight in History:

    1998 — Jerry Rice sets an NFL record for receptions in consecutive games with his 12-yard catch from Steve Young on San Francisco’s first offensive play. Rice has caught passes in 184 straight games, breaking the mark set by Art Monk from 1980-95.

    On this date:

    1947 — In front of a capacity crowd of 35,000 at Columbia’s Baker Field in New York, the Lions end Army’s 32-game unbeaten streak in a 21-20 upset. An interception in Army’s final drive seals the win, the first over an Army team that had not surrendered a point all season until the loss to Columbia.

    1964 — Cotton Davidson of the Oakland Raiders passes for 427 yards and five touchdowns in a 40-7 rout of the Denver Broncos.

    1980 — Mike Weaver knocks out Gerrie Coetzee in the 13th round to retain the WBA heavyweight title in Sun City, Bophuthatswana.

    1990 — Evander Holyfield knocks out Buster Douglas in Las Vegas to become the undisputed heavyweight champion.

    1998 — Denver’s Jason Elam kicks a 63-yard field goal, tying Tom Dempsey’s 28-year-old NFL record. Elam’s kick, which came at the end of the first half, matches the record Dempsey set for the New Orleans Saints against Detroit on Nov. 8, 1970.

    2003 — Trainer Richard Mandella wins a record four races at the Breeders’ Cup, capping perhaps the greatest day in racing history when Pleasantly Perfect wins the $4 million Classic at Santa Anita. Mandella wins the $1 million Juvenile Fillies with Halfbridled, the $1.5 million Juvenile with long-shot Action This Day and the $2 million Turf with Johar, who dead-heats with High Chaparral.

    2003 — Florida’s Josh Beckett throws a shutout to lead the Marlins to a 2-0 victory over the New York Yankees to win the World Series. Pitching on three days rest, Beckett allows five hits in Game 6 and captures MVP honors.

    2006 — Joe Sakic becomes the 11th player in NHL history to reach 1,500 career points with an assist during the first period of Colorado’s 5-3 loss to Washington.

    2008 — Navy doesn’t attempt a pass in a 34-7 victory over Southern Methodist in a game played in a driving rain.

    2008 — Raven’s Pass wins the $5 million Breeders’ Cup Classic in an upset, stunning defending champion Curlin on the new synthetic surface at Santa Anita. Raven’s Pass, ridden by Frankie Dettori and sent off at 13-1 odds, posts a 1 3/4-length victory in his first race on such a surface.

    2014 — Trevone Boykin throws a school-record seven touchdown passes and No. 10 TCU scored the most points in its history in an 82-27 rout of Texas Tech.

    2015 — Kirk Cousins throws three second-half touchdown passes, including the go-ahead score with 24 seconds left, to lead the Washington Redskins to the largest comeback in franchise history, a 31-30 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa Bay was up 24-0 in the second quarter, before Cousins runs for an 8-yard TD to get Washington on the board.

    2017 — Houston’s George Springer hits a two-run drive in the 11th inning and the Astros win a thrilling home run derby at Dodger Stadium, beating Los Angeles 7-6 to tie the World Series at one game apiece. The teams combined for a Series record eight homers.

    Related Search

    Jerry riceFootball recordsSports highlightsJerry Rice'S recordNfl historyAmerican football

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Illinois bans betting on certain aspects of NFL games, such as missed field goals and extra points
    Chicago Tribune 1 day ago
    Why connection is key for Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams: ‘Everything is about the bond and the trust you build’
    Chicago Tribune 1 day ago
    Column: Caleb Williams vs. Jayden Daniels? Rookie QBs pump life into franchises — but they’re running parallel races.
    Chicago Tribune 22 hours ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    American Airlines Refuses to Accommodate Disabled Veteran Amputee and Violates ADA and ACAA...AGAIN.
    Dr. Rob Garcia 16 hours ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA10 hours ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Here’s when early voting begins on the First Coast
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney26 days ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s view — Halloween handouts, McDonalds, finish line, democracy
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 hours ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA5 days ago
    At Tucson rally, JD Vance hits Kamala Harris on border, crime and taxes, then flees the heat
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    St. Augustine comes to the aid of family rocked by hurricane
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to quickly reinstate invalidated election rules
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Meet Asiago: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney12 hours ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy