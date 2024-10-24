Open in App
    Tristan Kramarz, whose dad played soccer in Poland, keeps pumping in goals for Oak Lawn. ‘It’s like in our blood.’

    By Steve Millar, Chicago Tribune,

    1 days ago

    Playing soccer has a deeper meaning for Oak Lawn’s Tristan Kramarz .

    Kramarz’s dad, Bernard , was born in Poland and played the sport there. Being on the soccer field helps Kramarz, a senior forward, feel connected to his heritage.

    “It’s like in our blood,” Kramarz said. “I’m just rooted to it.”

    Kramarz, who has had a huge senior season, made sure it would keep going Wednesday night. He scored two goals to lift the Spartans to a 3-0 win over Lincoln-Way West in a Class 3A Lockport Sectional semifinal.

    Dylan Walsh had the other goal for ninth-seeded Oak Lawn (13-5-3). Giovanni Gonzalez made eight saves to record the shutout, aided by a defense led by Josiah Bedolla , Simon Komperda , Isaac Ramos and Edgar Prudencio .

    The Spartans will take on second-seeded Lockport (14-4-1) at 6 p.m. Friday in the regional final. Patrick Kueber made five saves for seventh-seeded Lincoln-Way West (9-9-2).

    Kramarz, meanwhile, feels like he was born to play soccer. The game has always been a big part of his life.

    “My dad always had soccer on TV so I just grew up with it from day one,” Kramarz said. “It’s like a habit to me.”

    Kramarz and Walsh, a fellow senior forward, are three-year varsity starters who have formed quite a dynamic duo. Kramarz has 24 goals and 10 assists, while Walsh has 22 goals and 15 assists.

    Oak Lawn coach Nate Joiner knows his two stars have quite the connection.

    “They’re always looking for each other,” Joiner said. “It’s Kramarz to Walsh, Walsh to Kramarz. It’s a big part of our offense. It’s no secret. The other guys do a great job supporting them.

    “We talk about how we can’t just watch them play. It’s tempting because they play pretty. But everyone’s got to help them.”

    It was Walsh who started a surge in the second half for the Spartans, who were outplayed in the opening 40 minutes but fought hard to keep the game scoreless.

    Walsh delivered the opening goal with 22:30 to go. He made a strong run down the right side and had the ball knocked away from him briefly but gathered it back and finished from 10 yards.

    “It was a long time coming,” Walsh said. “It was back and forth all first half and the start of the second half. We knew we could compete with these guys. When the opportunity arose, I didn’t want to let it slip away.

    “I came in and I capitalized.”

    Kramarz provided the insurance, scoring twice in the final four minutes.

    Kramarz, who is 6-foot-5 and also plays volleyball for Oak Lawn, knows how to use his size to his advantage.

    “I can get my body in front of opponents, take away their vision and force them to make dumb mistakes,” Kramarz said. “On aerial balls, I can just go up for those and try to get them every single time.”

    Walsh certainly appreciates having someone with size and skills as his forward partner.

    “My favorite thing about playing with Tristan is the chemistry we’ve built over the years,” Walsh said. “It’s nice having someone else I know I can rely on. I pick my head up and there’s Tristan.

    “We play a quick little one-two and we get down the field. I’m assisting him and he’s assisting me.”

    Kramarz said the Spartans were hungry for a playoff win after losing in a penalty-kick shootout last season in a regional semifinal against T.F. United.

    “We always wanted to get back for that game,” Kramarz said. “Now, we’re back through to the regional final. It felt great to put away those two goals and finalize the entire game for us.

    “We knew we had it in the bag after those.”

