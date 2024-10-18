Open in App
    1 in custody after window was broken and bank was spray painted on North Side

    By Deanese Williams-Harris, Chicago Tribune,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ivdcb_0wC7Z9Zq00
    People stop to view the graffiti splattered on the outside window and walls of Citibank in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood on Oct. 18, 2024. The bank was vandalized early Friday morning with messages appearing connected to the Israel-Hamas war. Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

    A 56-year-old man was taken into custody overnight after a bank was vandalized on the North Side in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

    Shortly before 3 a.m., witnesses waved down officers patrolling the area in the 2000 block of North Halsted Street and told them that three people had vandalized a bank. When officers went to the bank they saw a broken window and words had been spray painted on the bank.

    Three suspects were seen fleeing the scene and officers were able to catch one of them, police said. The man, 56, was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center for observation and was listed in good condition, police said.

    Detectives were investigating.

