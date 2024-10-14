Chicago police officer shoots at vehicle in Old Town Sunday evening

A Chicago police officer shot at a vehicle Sunday evening after a traffic stop in Old Town, authorities said.

Officers pulled over a vehicle in the 300 block of West Division Street around 6:50 p.m. after receiving a “person with a gun” call, according to the Chicago Police Department.

“During the stop, the occupants refused verbal commands from officers and fled striking one of the police vehicles,” a news release said. After this, an officer shot in the direction of the vehicle.

Authorities said the vehicle continued fleeing from police and was later found on West North Avenue in Old Town. One person of interest was in custody. One officer was taken to a hospital for observation, according to police.

The news release did not say whether the officer who fired the gun was the officer taken to the hospital. No other injuries were reported, authorities said.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was investigating the shooting. According to the release, the officer who fired the gun will be put on routine administrative duties for at least a month.