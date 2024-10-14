No matter the position, Wisconsin recruit Jahmare Washington makes big plays for Morgan Park. ‘I’m always ready.’

Morgan Park’s Jahmare Washington has developed a reputation that makes opponents stay away.

The senior defensive back knows he won’t get a ton of balls thrown his direction. He had one chance all day Saturday and turned it into a 60-yard interception return for a touchdown.

“That was literally the only ball the whole game,” Washington said. “I’m always ready, though. Me and my teammates have to stay consistent. No matter what mistakes are made on the field, no matter what the other team’s skill level is, we just keep ours at a high standard.

“If you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready.”

Washington sure made the most of his opportunities. The Wisconsin recruit added an 8-yard TD catch on one of his few offensive snaps, leading the Mustangs to a 48-0 Public League Red win over Phillips at Gately Stadium in Chicago.

Terrance Gurley ran for 56 yards and three TDs on 11 carries for Morgan Park (6-1, 5-0). Marcus Thaxton completed 11 of 18 passes for 177 yards and a TD. Reggie Gray Jr. and R.J. Smith each added a TD run.

Jermaine Erving contributed an interception, Jacob Ware recovered a fumble and Wyoming recruit Jovan Clark tallied a sack and two tackles for loss to lead the defense for the Mustangs, who held Phillips to 23 yards.

Martice Williams produced an interception for Phillips (2-5, 1-4).

It has been a whirlwind year for Washington. He entered his junior season as just one of many on a Morgan Park team with several other players who were considered better prospects than him.

Washington mostly played receiver as a sophomore, but quickly became a star at defensive back last season for the Mustangs and started attracting the attention of college coaches.

He committed to Wisconsin in June.

“It’s truly been a blessing,” Washington said. “I thank God every day to be in this position. I’ve dreamed about this since I was a kid. I knew my talent was there, and I just had to stay consistent, work hard and trust in God.

“I can’t wait to play Big Ten football with the Badgers.”

Washington said he first realized he wanted a future in football at an unlikely time — when he suffered his first injury.

“It was in sixth grade and it was my first time really getting hit,” he said. “I always played, but I never got hit like that. I got a little injury.

“My coaches said, ‘This is a man’s sport.’ I fell in love with it right then. I knew that’s what I wanted to do, and I’ve been working ever since.”

Morgan Park coach Chris James has seen that hard work pay off on several levels.

“He’s a playmaker,” James said of Washington. “We’ve got him on defense, offense, special teams. No matter where he is, we know he can make big plays for us.”

The Mustangs dominated from the start Saturday, with Gurley setting the tone with an early 4-yard TD run.

“I feel like we’ve got so many weapons, it’s like you don’t know what to do or how to do it, what to change,” Gurley said. “We’ve got me, a power runner. We’ve got two or three deep-threat receivers. We just mix it together. We have fun and play fast.”

Gurley said he might not be having that fun, though, if it wasn’t for Washington.

“I’ve been playing with Jahmare for a long time,” Gurley said. “Watching him play, it’s just like, ‘He’s got it.’ He’s a real athlete. I thank him because if it wasn’t for him, I really would have stopped playing football.

“He motivated me to keep playing, and we’re here.