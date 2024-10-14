Column: Who is the Big Ten’s best team? With QB Drew Allar and the offense emerging, it may be Penn State.

Is Penn State the best football team in the Big Ten?

The Nittany Lions (6-0, 3-0) fought back Saturday from a 14-point halftime deficit at USC (3-3, 1-3) to win 33-30 in overtime . Led by quarterback Drew Allar, the Penn State offense came alive in the second half after reaching the red zone just twice in the first half.

Allar finished 30 of 43 for 391 yards and two touchdowns and led second-half scoring drives of 75, 90, 72 and 75 yards. Despite three interceptions — which feel kind of forgettable considering the outcome — Allar came through when Penn State needed it with its back against the wall, and the timing couldn’t have been better.

Tight end Tyler Warren had 17 receptions for 224 yards and a touchdown and played a major role in Penn State getting it right in the second half. He was everywhere, playing both quarterback and receiver. On one play Warren both snapped the ball and caught Allar’s touchdown pass that cut USC’s lead to 20-13.

It was an impressive showing for coach James Franklin’s Nittany Lions, who, during his tenure, have found themselves on the outside looking in come playoff time. Before Saturday, Penn State had lost its last three road games as a top-five team, all by five points or fewer.

Halfway through the regular season, if Saturday’s thriller is any indication, the Nittany Lions might have found their groove.

With games against Wisconsin, Ohio State, Washington, Purdue, Minnesota and Maryland ahead after a bye in Week 8, No. 3 Penn State has a chance to finally exorcise its playoff demons and maybe even get a big and much-needed win against the fourth-ranked Buckeyes — a win that surely would show the selection committee the Nittany Lions finally have arrived.

With Allar’s new swagger and arrival as a gunslinger, Penn State is certainly a team to watch atop the expanded Big Ten.

Illini identity crisis?

Elsewhere in the conference, Illinois (5-1, 2-1) was able to outlast Purdue (1-5, 0-3) in overtime Saturday night, but the 50-49 victory didn’t answer any questions about the Illini’s ability to compete with the top teams in the conference.

Quarterback Luke Altmyer completed 20 of 34 passes for 379 yards and three touchdowns, but the offense looked uncertain at times. In a game in which the Illini looked like they would cruise to victory — they were up 27-3 at halftime — they let Purdue hang around and come back, eking out a win with a sack on a 2-point conversion in overtime.

“We did enough bad things to give them the game,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. “If you let a team stick around like that, that’s what happens. I still think we’re a good team knocking on the door of doing something cool.”

Whatever door Bielema and the No. 22 Illini are knocking on, they’ll need the coolness on the other side to answer rather quickly. They host No. 24 Michigan on Saturday in a celebration of Memorial Stadium’s 100th anniversary and visit No. 2 Oregon the following week.

Hopefully the Illini figure out who they are or they’ll quickly see the hope of making waves this season dissipate.

Looking ahead

After losing to Oregon (6-0, 3-0) by one point in one of the biggest games of the season , Ohio State (5-1, 2-1) has a bye in Week 8 to spend some time working on its clock management.

No. 18 Indiana (6-0, 3-0) takes on a tough opponent in Nebraska (5-1, 2-1) on Saturday (11 a.m., Fox-32) as the Hoosiers look to keep their dream season alive.