Election 2024: How to vote early, get a mail-in ballot or find a polling place
By Kori Rumore, Chicago Tribune,
2 days ago
Voters in Illinois will soon head to the polls — or fill out mail-in ballots at home — to select the next president of the United States and a variety of representatives at the national, state and local levels.
Have questions about how to vote or key deadlines? We’ve got you covered.
When is the general election?
Nov. 5. Polls will be open in Illinois on that day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone who is in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a vote.
What are the major races on the ballot?
Voters in Illinois will select candidates for the following offices listed below. While there are no races for statewide office during this election, this is the first election in Chicago for the Board of Education. Not sure who your current elected representatives are? Click here and then type in your address. Don’t know which Chicago Board of Education district you live in? Check here .
U.S. president
U.S. representative
Illinois state senator
Illinois state representative
Illinois Supreme Court justice
Illinois Appellate Court judge
Circuit Court judge
Subcircuit judge
Chicago School Board of Education (10 members)
Cook County state’s attorney
Cook County commissioner
Cook County clerk of the Circuit Court
Water Reclamation District commissioner
Board of Review commissioner
What are the key dates to know?
Sept. 26 : First day that vote-by-mail ballots were sent to voters. Early voting began in many counties across Illinois, but not Chicago or Cook County.
If you already are registered to vote and your address is correct, then you do not need to bring your ID — though it’s not a bad idea to bring it in case your signature doesn’t match the one on file.
What if I moved?
You can register online using your new address — even if your Illinois driver’s license or state-issued ID still displays your old address.
If you moved to your current address on or before Oct. 7 (at least 30 days before Election Day), vote at the precinct polling place for your new/current address. You may update your registration and vote at your new precinct polling place with two forms of ID, at least one of which shows your current address.
If you moved within Chicago after Oct. 7 (less than 30 days before Election Day), vote at the precinct polling place for your old address.
Not sure where your polling place is? Search for it here using your ZIP code and address.
Can I see a sample ballot?
Yes. Submit your name and address in the Chicago Board of Elections voter information lookup tool to not only view a sample ballot, but also verify your voter registration and locate your polling place.
Chicago residents can vote at any early voting site regardless of what ward they live in. Not sure which location is most convenient for you? Find the closest one using this tool . The Chicago Board of Elections also will take calls from voters looking for information at its Early Voting Election Central at 312-269-7900.
In Chicago, voters can choose to vote in one of 12 languages on touchscreen machines: English, Spanish, Chinese, Hindi, Polish, Korean, Tagalog, Gujarati, Urdu, Arabic, Ukrainian, and Russian.
Voters outside the city should check their local jurisdiction for voting options by language.
How can I vote by mail?
Those who live in Chicago and want to vote by mail can do so by applying online or using the mail-in form .
Any registered voter in Illinois can request a vote-by-mail ballot. Applications for each Illinois county are available here .
Illinois Election Code allows voters to apply for a vote-by-mail ballot up to five days before an election, or through Oct. 31 for the general election. But the Illinois State Board of Elections recommends applying early to make sure voters have enough time to receive and return their ballots on or before Election Day.
Where do I return my mail-in ballot?
Voters can return their ballots by mail, deliver it in person to their local election authority or drop it in a secure drop box. Check the state board of elections website for a list of drop box locations .
One important note: Completed mail-in ballots cannot be accepted at a polling place or early voting locations (unless drop boxes exist at those sites). Voters who attempt to do this will be offered the option of surrendering their ballot and voting in person instead.
Chicago voters can mail their ballot or deposit it at any of the Chicago Board of Elections’ secured drop boxes . One important note: Each ballot must include the signed and sealed ballot return envelope with the voter’s name on it.
Mail-in ballots can be returned to the drop boxes at:
All 50 early voting sites in Chicago — one in each ward — and the Loop Super Site will be open from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. on primary Election Day. A voter can either cast a ballot at their assigned polling place or at any of these 51 locations on Nov. 5.
Locations and hours of operation are subject to change, so check with your local jurisdiction for latest information.
How can I vote if I live outside Chicago?
Consult your local jurisdiction below for mail-in ballot and early voting information. Here’s a jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction look at where and when residents may vote in advance of or on the day of the general election on Nov. 5.
Locations and hours of operation are subject to change, so check with your local jurisdiction for latest information.
