Election 2024: How to vote early, get a mail-in ballot or find a polling place

Phyllis Woods walks by voting booths at the Chicago Board of Elections’ Loop Super Site the day before Illinois’ primary Election Day on March 18, 2024. Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Voters in Illinois will soon head to the polls — or fill out mail-in ballots at home — to select the next president of the United States and a variety of representatives at the national, state and local levels.

Have questions about how to vote or key deadlines? We’ve got you covered.

When is the general election?

Nov. 5. Polls will be open in Illinois on that day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone who is in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a vote.

What are the major races on the ballot?

Voters in Illinois will select candidates for the following offices listed below. While there are no races for statewide office during this election, this is the first election in Chicago for the Board of Education. Not sure who your current elected representatives are? Click here and then type in your address. Don’t know which Chicago Board of Education district you live in? Check here .

U.S. president

U.S. representative

Illinois state senator

Illinois state representative

Illinois Supreme Court justice

Illinois Appellate Court judge

Circuit Court judge

Subcircuit judge

Chicago School Board of Education (10 members)

Cook County state’s attorney

Cook County commissioner

Cook County clerk of the Circuit Court

Water Reclamation District commissioner

Board of Review commissioner

What are the key dates to know?

Sept. 26 : First day that vote-by-mail ballots were sent to voters. Early voting began in many counties across Illinois, but not Chicago or Cook County.

: First day that vote-by-mail ballots were sent to voters. Early voting began in many counties across Illinois, but not Chicago or Cook County. Oct. 3 : Early voting begins in Chicago at two locations: Chicago Board of Elections (sixth floor, board offices) , 69 W. Washington St., and Chicago Election Board Annex (Loop Super Site) , 191 N. Clark St.

: Early voting begins in Chicago at two locations: Chicago Board of Elections (sixth floor, board offices) , 69 W. Washington St., and Chicago Election Board Annex (Loop Super Site) , 191 N. Clark St. Oct. 8 : Last day for regular voter registration or transfer of registration

: Last day for regular voter registration or transfer of registration Oct. 9 : First day of grace period/same day registration and voting

: First day of grace period/same day registration and voting 11:59 p.m., Oct. 20 : End of voter registration online at the Illinois State Board of Elections website

: End of voter registration online at the Illinois State Board of Elections website Oct. 21 : Start of early voting in all 50 wards in Chicago

: Start of early voting in all 50 wards in Chicago Oct. 31 : Deadline to request a mail-in ballot for the Nov. 5 general election

: Deadline to request a mail-in ballot for the Nov. 5 general election Nov. 4 : Final day of early voting

: Final day of early voting Nov. 5 : Day of the general election and the latest date a mail-in ballot can be postmarked to be counted. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Am I eligible to vote?

According to the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners , city voters must:

Be a U.S. citizen

Born on or before Nov. 5, 2006

Live in the same precinct at least 30 days before the election

Not claim the right to vote elsewhere

Not be in prison or serving time for a conviction

According to the Illinois State Board of Elections , Illinois voters must:

Be a U.S. citizen

Be 18 years old to vote in the general election (17 to vote in a primary election)

Live in the same precinct at least 30 days before the election

How do I register to vote?

You can register online with the Illinois State Board of Elections. You can check and see if you are already registered to vote by using this lookup tool .

If you are a Chicago resident who wants to register by mail, download the Board of Elections form and return it — or mail it in — to 69 W. Washington St., sixth floor, Chicago, IL, 60602.

If you live outside Chicago and want to vote by mail, you have until Oct. 31 to submit an application .

To register on Election Day or in person during early voting, you must bring two forms of identification , one of which must list your current address. Here is a list of acceptable forms of ID .

If you already are registered to vote and your address is correct, then you do not need to bring your ID — though it’s not a bad idea to bring it in case your signature doesn’t match the one on file.

What if I moved?

You can register online using your new address — even if your Illinois driver’s license or state-issued ID still displays your old address.

If you moved to your current address on or before Oct. 7 (at least 30 days before Election Day), vote at the precinct polling place for your new/current address. You may update your registration and vote at your new precinct polling place with two forms of ID, at least one of which shows your current address.

If you moved within Chicago after Oct. 7 (less than 30 days before Election Day), vote at the precinct polling place for your old address.

Not sure where your polling place is? Search for it here using your ZIP code and address.

Can I see a sample ballot?

Yes. Submit your name and address in the Chicago Board of Elections voter information lookup tool to not only view a sample ballot, but also verify your voter registration and locate your polling place.

Outside the city, contact your local election authority to see a sample ballot.

How and where can I cast my ballot in person before Nov. 5?

If you find yourself unavailable to cast your ballot in person on Election Day, you can vote early.

In Chicago, early voting begins on Oct. 3 at two locations: Chicago Board of Elections (sixth floor, board offices) , 69 W. Washington St. and Chicago Election Board Annex (Loop Super Site) , 191 N. Clark St. Hours are 9 a.m.- 6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday; and 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sundays (through Nov. 5). Weekday hours change to 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Oct. 28-Nov. 4. At 9 a.m.

Beginning on Oct. 21, early voting expands to polling places in each ward. Here’s a list of where you can vote early in each ward . Search here to find out what ward you live in .

Chicago residents can vote at any early voting site regardless of what ward they live in. Not sure which location is most convenient for you? Find the closest one using this tool . The Chicago Board of Elections also will take calls from voters looking for information at its Early Voting Election Central at 312-269-7900.

If you live outside Chicago, choose a jurisdiction to find out where you can vote prior to Election Day.

Votes cast early, however, aren’t counted until polls close on Nov. 5.

What methods can I use to vote at my polling place?

In Chicago, voters have two ways to cast a ballot: mark a paper ballot or use a touchscreen voting machine. Both systems provide a paper trail for all ballots cast.

For voters outside the city, find out what voting systems are utilized in the county where you live by using the Illinois State Board of Elections tool .

What if I need a ballot in another language?

In Chicago, voters can choose to vote in one of 12 languages on touchscreen machines: English, Spanish, Chinese, Hindi, Polish, Korean, Tagalog, Gujarati, Urdu, Arabic, Ukrainian, and Russian.

Voters outside the city should check their local jurisdiction for voting options by language.

How can I vote by mail?

Those who live in Chicago and want to vote by mail can do so by applying online or using the mail-in form .

Any registered voter in Illinois can request a vote-by-mail ballot. Applications for each Illinois county are available here .

Illinois Election Code allows voters to apply for a vote-by-mail ballot up to five days before an election, or through Oct. 31 for the general election. But the Illinois State Board of Elections recommends applying early to make sure voters have enough time to receive and return their ballots on or before Election Day.

Where do I return my mail-in ballot?

Voters can return their ballots by mail, deliver it in person to their local election authority or drop it in a secure drop box. Check the state board of elections website for a list of drop box locations .

One important note: Completed mail-in ballots cannot be accepted at a polling place or early voting locations (unless drop boxes exist at those sites). Voters who attempt to do this will be offered the option of surrendering their ballot and voting in person instead.

Chicago voters can mail their ballot or deposit it at any of the Chicago Board of Elections’ secured drop boxes . One important note: Each ballot must include the signed and sealed ballot return envelope with the voter’s name on it.

Mail-in ballots can be returned to the drop boxes at:

Chicago Board of Elections (sixth floor, board offices) , 69 W. Washington St., Chicago. You can submit your ballots anytime at this site through 7 p.m. Election Day (Nov. 5).

Chicago Election Board Annex (Loop Super Site) , 191 N. Clark St., Chicago. 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday (Oct. 3-Nov. 5). 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Friday (Oct. 28-Nov. 4). 6 a.m.-7 p.m., Election Day (Nov. 5).

Any of the early voting sites . 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday (Oct. 21-Nov. 5). 6 a.m.-7 p.m., Election Day (Nov. 5).

What if I’ve already received a mail-in ballot, but want to participate in early voting instead?

If you decide to vote early in person but already received a mail-in ballot, bring that ballot with you when you go to vote in person to have the mailed ballot canceled.

I live in the city. How do I find out what ward I live in?

The Chicago City Council adopted a new map of the city’s 50 wards in May 2022. Search here to find out what ward you live in . There are, however, no city elections this year.

How and where can I cast my ballot on Nov. 5?

Chicago voters have two ways to cast ballots in person: by marking a paper ballot or by using a touchscreen voting machine. Live outside the city? Then check your local jurisdiction for details.

You can bring written or printed materials into the voting booth, but you may be required to remove or cover up campaign clothing, buttons or stickers, according to ACLU Illinois.

Never take a photo of your completed ballot and post it on social media — it’s a felony . Take a photo of your “I voted” sticker outside the polling place instead.

If your voter registration record cannot be found, then you may be issued a provisional ballot .

All 50 early voting sites in Chicago — one in each ward — and the Loop Super Site will be open from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. on primary Election Day. A voter can either cast a ballot at their assigned polling place or at any of these 51 locations on Nov. 5.

Locations and hours of operation are subject to change, so check with your local jurisdiction for latest information.

How can I vote if I live outside Chicago?

Consult your local jurisdiction below for mail-in ballot and early voting information. Here’s a jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction look at where and when residents may vote in advance of or on the day of the general election on Nov. 5.

Locations and hours of operation are subject to change, so check with your local jurisdiction for latest information.

Suburban Cook County

DuPage County

Kane County

Lake County

McHenry County

Will County

Sources: Chicago Board of Elections; the counties; Tribune reporting