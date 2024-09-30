Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Chicago Tribune

    Ferrero opens Kinder Bueno production facility in Bloomington

    By Talia Soglin, Chicago Tribune,

    2 days ago

    Candy giant Ferrero opened a $214 million Kinder Bueno production facility in downstate Bloomington on Monday, the company said.

    Ferrero initially announced plans for the factory — an expansion of an existing production facility in Bloomington that is home to the company’s first chocolate factory outside Europe — two years ago.

    Workers at the expanded facility will make Kinder Bueno bars — wafers coated in chocolate and filled with a creamy hazelnut filling — which Ferrero first introduced in the U.S. five years ago.

    Kinder Bueno netted more than $214 million in total U.S. retail sales in the last year, Ferrero said. All in all, Kinder products, which also include Kinder chocolate bars, Kinder seasonal products and Kinder Joy chocolate eggs, are now worth about $550 million dollars in the U.S., the company said.

    A high percentage of the customers who purchase Kinder Bueno products buy them again, Ferrero North America President Michael Lindsey said in an interview with the Tribune. The product has “the highest repeat rate I’ve ever seen,” he said.

    “The ability to make it in the United States — we are getting it as fresh as we can, directly out of the plant and to consumers — is a huge opportunity for us,” he said.

    Ferrero has produced Crunch, 100 Grand and Raisinets products at the Bloomington facility since it acquired the facility from Nestle in 2018. It opened a chocolate factory there in May, a $75 million investment it first announced in 2020.

    Founded in Italy in 1946, privately held Ferrero has in recent years acquired Chicago-based Ferrara Candy, chocolatier Fannie May, Nestle’s U.S. candy business, including the Butterfinger and Nerds brands, and a portion of Kellanova’s — formerly Kellogg’s — North American snacks business.

    Last year, the company opened a research and development lab in the Marshall Field building in downtown Chicago. Locally, the company produces Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars at a facility in Franklin Park and makes Keebler products in a factory on 110th Street in Chicago.

    The company said the Bloomington expansion will add about 200 new jobs to the facility, which now employs more than 650 people total. The company, which has about 1,700 employees across Illinois, received an enterprise zone property tax abatement for the expansion as well as an Economic Development for a Growing Economy tax credit from the state.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    Chicago’s Haitian community denounces Trump’s Ohio comments about pets and celebrates its culture
    Chicago Tribune 10 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    This Little Shih-Poo Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz16 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson15 hours ago
    Editorial: Donald Trump advocated for police brutality. No good cop would agree.
    Chicago Tribune 2 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute9 days ago
    Roadwork Causes Delays: I-287, US 46, NJ 23 Affected
    Morristown Minute19 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute11 hours ago
    Editorial: Old-school scams pale compared with today’s ultra-personal consumer fraud
    Chicago Tribune 2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz12 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post4 days ago
    Blackhawks, Bulls and White Sox have a new TV home. Here’s what to know about the Chicago Sports Network.
    Chicago Tribune 2 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile3 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy