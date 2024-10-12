Patti LuPone takes center stage at Lyric Opera’s sold-out opening gala

The Lyric Opera of Chicago hosted its stunning Lyric Opening Gala on Oct. 4, in partnership with the Lyric Women’s Board . This sold-out, black-tie event, chaired by Ann Jones of Lake Forest and Women’s Board President Karen Z. Gray-Krehbiel of Chicago, welcomed over 300 guests to support Lyric’s ongoing mission.

In her much-anticipated Lyric debut, Patti LuPone delivered a spellbinding show, Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes . Directed by Scott Wittman and written by Jeffrey Richman , this was LuPone’s only scheduled solo concert in North America this fall.

Accompanied by her longtime musical director Joseph Thalken , the two-hour concert was filled with personal stories and iconic songs from her celebrated career on stage and screen. The audience was enthralled by LuPone’s powerful presence, marking a memorable night for all.

The evening kicked off with a red-carpet welcome and a pre-concert reception. After the show, guests were whisked away to a dazzling after-party in Lyric’s Graham Room, transformed into a roaring 1920s-style speakeasy. Decorated with oversized red lampshades and gold sectionals, the art deco jazz club and cabaret vibe, created by HMR Designs , set the stage for a lively celebration.

J&L Catering wowed the crowd with an array of gourmet dishes and beverages, while Felix & Fingers kept the energy high with an entertaining dueling piano performance.

LuPone’s performance continues the tradition of bringing entertainment icons to the Lyric Opening Gala, following last year’s show-stopping appearance by Audra McDonald .

The proceeds from this glamorous event will help support Lyric Opera of Chicago’s dedication to creating new works, reaching diverse audience and maintaining its high artistic standards.