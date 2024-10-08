Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Chicago Star Media

    RedMane Introduces New mCase Capabilities To Further Automate and Enhance the Capabilities of Health and Human Services Programs

    By By RedMane Technology,

    2 days ago

    CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leader in the Health and Human Services information systems market, Chicago-based technology solutions company RedMane today debuted enhancements to its popular mCase platform at the American Public Human Services Association's ISM + PHSA Education Conference & Expo in Aurora, Colorado.

    RedMane's mCase Software-as-a-Service platform allows professionals in the health and human services field to perform tailored case management, to work remotely with dynamic mobile capabilities, to create and maintain client care plans and related services, and to track related outcomes.

    With the newly introduced mCase capabilities, case managers and others working in the field can take advantage of mCase's highly configurable features tailorable to the specific needs of each client. Users can now:

    View a timeline of the history of a record with a single click of a button;Synchronize information and documents between the mobile and web-based mCase capabilities more efficiently;Continue with their work in the system, while automated processes run seamlessly in the background, providing updates and messaging so the user is always aware of the status;Perform bulk updates on multiple records at once;Determine status at a glance with a dynamic progress bar.

    "Our mCase platform is robust and evolving, and we think it is the best health and human services platform in the marketplace," said Jeff Dolan, RedMane's General Manager for the U.S. Public Sector. "We've invested significantly to grow the platform and team, and to continuously implement key improvements in performance and functionality."

    Dolan added, "Our RedMane team members are passionate and committed to our clients' success, knowing that the stakes are high when working with those who are responsible for children in care, the elderly, and others who rely on these critical programs for their safety and well being."

    About RedMane

    Since 2000, RedMane has created solutions to help health and human services organizations implement, modernize, and optimize systems for child welfare, adult protective services, child support, benefits eligibility, veterans services, and other critical case management programs – partnering with clients throughout North America including the U.S. states of Alaska, California, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, and South Dakota, the U.S. territories of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, as well as multiple Canadian provinces and First Nations communities. For more information, visit RedMane.com .

    View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redmane-introduces-new-mcase-capabilities-to-further-automate-and-enhance-the-capabilities-of-health-and-human-services-programs-302268340.html

    SOURCE RedMane Technology

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson6 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    Ticketbud Launches Ticketbud Payments in Partnership with Finix to Provide More Affordable and Streamlined Payment Processing
    Chicago Star Media1 day ago
    Mike Connors ('Mannix') and Barbara Hale ('Perry Mason') Both Died on the Same Day: January 27, 2017
    Herbie J Pilato3 hours ago
    What You Don't Know Can Hurt: 3 facts about updated COVID-19 vaccines
    Chicago Star Media2 days ago
    First year of Georgia’s Medicaid work requirement mired in red tape
    The Current GA25 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    FAAS Breaks Ground on New Campus
    Alameda Post16 days ago
    Hormel Foods Expands Efforts to Tackle Food Insecurity During Hunger Action Month
    Chicago Star Media2 days ago
    4 new CA laws that crack down on sideshows and street takeovers
    The HD Post12 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post15 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post19 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Elk Fire destroys 2 homes, swells to 62,000 acres
    WyoFile3 days ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy