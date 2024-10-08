RedMane Introduces New mCase Capabilities To Further Automate and Enhance the Capabilities of Health and Human Services Programs

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leader in the Health and Human Services information systems market, Chicago-based technology solutions company RedMane today debuted enhancements to its popular mCase platform at the American Public Human Services Association's ISM + PHSA Education Conference & Expo in Aurora, Colorado.

RedMane's mCase Software-as-a-Service platform allows professionals in the health and human services field to perform tailored case management, to work remotely with dynamic mobile capabilities, to create and maintain client care plans and related services, and to track related outcomes.

With the newly introduced mCase capabilities, case managers and others working in the field can take advantage of mCase's highly configurable features tailorable to the specific needs of each client. Users can now:

View a timeline of the history of a record with a single click of a button;Synchronize information and documents between the mobile and web-based mCase capabilities more efficiently;Continue with their work in the system, while automated processes run seamlessly in the background, providing updates and messaging so the user is always aware of the status;Perform bulk updates on multiple records at once;Determine status at a glance with a dynamic progress bar.

"Our mCase platform is robust and evolving, and we think it is the best health and human services platform in the marketplace," said Jeff Dolan, RedMane's General Manager for the U.S. Public Sector. "We've invested significantly to grow the platform and team, and to continuously implement key improvements in performance and functionality."

Dolan added, "Our RedMane team members are passionate and committed to our clients' success, knowing that the stakes are high when working with those who are responsible for children in care, the elderly, and others who rely on these critical programs for their safety and well being."

About RedMane

Since 2000, RedMane has created solutions to help health and human services organizations implement, modernize, and optimize systems for child welfare, adult protective services, child support, benefits eligibility, veterans services, and other critical case management programs – partnering with clients throughout North America including the U.S. states of Alaska, California, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, and South Dakota, the U.S. territories of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, as well as multiple Canadian provinces and First Nations communities. For more information, visit RedMane.com .

