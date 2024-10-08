Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Chicago Star Media

    New Poll Shows a Large Number of Patients Are Not Getting Health Screenings

    By By American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP),

    2 days ago

    Policy Changes are Key to Strengthening the Health of Our Nation

    AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) released the results of its State of Primary Care in America survey which shows that over a quarter of Americans (27%) say they are not up to date with their health screenings and immunizations. Preventive health care and screenings for conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and cancer are essential for detecting potential issues early, often before symptoms appear. The national survey also discovered nearly one-third of adults, particularly those who are younger, Hispanic or living in rural areas, report difficulty accessing health care services.

    Furthermore, the survey found an overwhelming 73% of adults support legislation that would make it easier to choose a nurse practitioner (NP) as their primary care provider. The broad support extends across party, race and age, as well as across urban, suburban and rural areas. Patients' desire to seek health care from an NP continues to trend upward. Overall support is up from 67% in 2022, and 61% in 2021. Demographics with the largest increase in support include Black, young and rural patients.

    "The first step toward a healthier America is to ensure that every patient can access the recommended health checks, evidence-based screenings and immunizations they need," said Stephen A. Ferrara, DNP, president of AANP. "Adopting policies that remove barriers to care and ensure all patients can access the preventive screenings and health services they need is essential to improving the health of our nation. These latest results underscore the ongoing crisis of access to primary health care, which cuts across many communities. The survey also highlights the broad public support for legislative proposals that would improve patient access and choice in health care."

    Among adults who did see a provider for primary care, nearly a third (31%) turned to telehealth or to convenient care clinics at pharmacies, or other retailers. This latest AANP survey echoes findings from previous research in April 2023, which found more than 25% of adults had waited more than two months for an appointment with a health care provider. According to the most recent survey, nearly 40% of respondents travel more than 10 miles to access care. Those traveling over 10 miles to get care were much more likely to report access challenges (42%) than those who didn't have as far to go (23%).

    "Patients continue to want greater access to the 385,000 licensed NPs who undergo demanding graduate level education and clinical training to deliver high-quality care across the country," said Ferrara. "Patients are already choosing NPs, as proven by more than one billion patient visits annually. We urge lawmakers to enact legislation that removes restrictions on NP-delivered health care, giving patients timely access to preventive and ongoing care services. Policy changes are key to strengthening the health of our nation."

    The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) is the largest professional membership organization for nurse practitioners (NPs) of all specialties. It represents the interests of the more than 385,000 licensed NPs in the U.S. AANP provides legislative leadership at the local, state and national levels, advancing health policy; promoting excellence in practice, education and research; and establishing standards that best serve NPs' patients and other health care consumers. As The Voice of the Nurse Practitioner®, AANP represents the interests of NPs as providers of high-quality, cost-effective, comprehensive, patient-centered health care. To locate an NP in your community, visit npfinder.com . For more information about NPs, visit aanp.org .

    View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-poll-shows-a-large-number-of-patients-are-not-getting-health-screenings-302268773.html

    SOURCE American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP)

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson6 days ago
    What You Don't Know Can Hurt: 3 facts about updated COVID-19 vaccines
    Chicago Star Media2 days ago
    First year of Georgia’s Medicaid work requirement mired in red tape
    The Current GA25 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post24 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Ticketbud Launches Ticketbud Payments in Partnership with Finix to Provide More Affordable and Streamlined Payment Processing
    Chicago Star Media1 day ago
    5 Subtle Signs Your Cat Loves You More Than You Think
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    FAAS Breaks Ground on New Campus
    Alameda Post16 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post15 days ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile9 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Firefighters aid homeless as anti-camping law takes effect
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Hormel Foods Expands Efforts to Tackle Food Insecurity During Hunger Action Month
    Chicago Star Media2 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post19 days ago
    Feds on track to finalize coal leasing ban despite Wyoming, industry protests
    WyoFile8 days ago
    4 new CA laws that crack down on sideshows and street takeovers
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Mike Connors ('Mannix') and Barbara Hale ('Perry Mason') Both Died on the Same Day: January 27, 2017
    Herbie J Pilato3 hours ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber2 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post23 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile10 days ago
    10 Ways To Overcome Your Decluttering Fears & Anxiety
    Declutterbuzz14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy