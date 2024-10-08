Open in App
    Copperhead Industries Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation and Excellence

    By By Copperhead Industries,

    2 days ago

    MONTICELLO, Minn., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Copperhead Industries, a leading provider of utility damage prevention solutions, proudly marks its 20-year anniversary, celebrating two decades of delivering innovation, quality, and service to the utility industry. Since its inception in 2004, Copperhead Industries has remained committed to understanding the problems with locating underground utilities and delivering solutions that make them more locatable, becoming a trusted partner for utilities and municipalities around the world.

    Pioneering Copper-Clad Steel Tracer Wire in the Utility Industry

    Twenty years ago, Copperhead Industries introduced copper-clad steel tracer wire to the utility industry, providing an essential solution for locating and protecting buried infrastructure. With the strength of steel and the conductivity of copper, Copperhead's tracer wire offers a durable, cost-effective alternative to solid copper. Since then, its solutions have evolved to include connectors, ground rods, access points, locators, and marker posts which, when installed with tracer wire, compose the Complete Utility Locating System® -- a systemic approach to helping utilities pinpoint the exact location of their underground utilities. These innovations have made a significant impact on how utilities manage the safety and efficiency of their water, sewer, gas, and telecommunications systems.

    "Bringing copper-clad steel tracer wire to the industry was a game changer," said Jeff Atwood, President of Copperhead Industries. "We understood the challenges that utilities faced with underground infrastructure and provided a solution that not only increased durability but also offered better value. It's been our mission to stay at the forefront of the industry and to help our utility customers protect their underground assets and prevent damage."

    Focus on Damage Prevention and Industry Impact

    Copperhead's long history of working with utilities to reduce the number of "unlocatables" has resulted in practical knowledge and expertise that has guided product development and education in the industry. Their focus on utility damage prevention has not only protected vital services such as water, gas, and telecommunications, but also minimized costly repairs and service disruptions. Copperhead's impact on the industry is profound, as their innovative products have become essential tools in utility management, driving higher safety standards and efficiency in infrastructure projects nationwide.

    Recognizing the Power of the Rep and Dealer Network

    A key factor in Copperhead Industries' success over the past 20 years has been its robust network of representatives and dealers. This dedicated group has played an instrumental role in expanding Copperhead's reach and delivering exceptional service to customers.

    "Our reps and dealers are the backbone of our growth," said Atwood. "Their industry knowledge, strong relationships, and unwavering commitment to our customers have been invaluable in helping us bring our products to market. We wouldn't be where we are today without their hard work and expertise."

    By providing localized support and market-specific insights, Copperhead's rep and dealer network has ensured that customers receive the tailored solutions they need, backed by top-notch customer service. As the company looks ahead, strengthening these partnerships remains a top priority.

    Looking Ahead

    As Copperhead Industries enters its third decade, it remains dedicated to driving innovation and maintaining its leadership in utility damage prevention. With a focus on quality, service, innovation, and industry leadership, Copperhead is positioned to continue setting the standard for excellence in underground utility locating solutions.

    "Our vision for the future is clear: to keep pushing boundaries, to continue innovating, and to stay focused on delivering high-quality products that our customers can rely on," said Atwood. "The next 20 years hold exciting possibilities, and we're ready to embrace them with the same motivation and dedication that has defined our success so far."

    For more information about Copperhead Industries and its Complete Utility Locating System, please visit copperheadwire.com .

    View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copperhead-industries-celebrates-20-years-of-innovation-and-excellence-302267838.html

    SOURCE Copperhead Industries

