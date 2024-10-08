Open in App
    Chicago Star Media

    Fetch Unveils Albertsons Media Collective as First Retail Media Network Extension Partner

    By By Fetch,

    2 days ago

    New offering from Fetch boosts retail media reach for CPG brands and retailers

    MADISON, Wis., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch , America's Rewards App, today announced its first-ever retail media network (RMN) partnership with Albertsons Media Collective, the retail media arm of Albertsons Companies, Inc., one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States. This integration extends the reach of Albertsons Media Collective, expanding the grocer's service model offerings to consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands looking to drive retailer-specific sales.

    Fetch has launched its first-ever retail media network partnership with Albertsons Media Collective

    Fetch will seamlessly fold into Albertsons Media Collective's robust RMN as another highly effective touchpoint for CPGs to reach consumers in advance of and during purchase consideration at scale. Now, brands can leverage their investments with Albertsons Media Collective to incorporate Fetch into their existing marketing mix. This allows brands to efficiently and effectively target customers via Fetch as part of their full-funnel marketing strategies.

    "As retail media networks look for new ways to grow revenue and support their shoppers, they are looking to expand high-performing programs that their top partners already know and trust," said Robin Wheeler, Chief Revenue Officer at Fetch. "Fetch will complement existing RMN infrastructure, making it easier to create lifelong consumers through the power of Fetch Points. This partnership marks an exciting milestone on this journey, allowing CPG brands to leverage Fetch's robust scale as an extension of their efforts with Albertsons Media Collective."

    The Fetch ecosystem – which, by the end of 2024, will capture $180 billion in transactions each year – leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to dynamically allocate advertising dollars based on verified purchase data provided by consumers. With Fetch Points, consumers are incentivized to try products, add more to shopping carts and maintain relationships with the brands they love – all without discounting. This consumer-centricity helps CPGs meaningfully move incremental units, win key moments, drive customer retention and grow market share as part of their RMN strategies.

    "Through our partnership with Fetch, we are enhancing our loyalty offering by allowing customers to earn additional rewards on their purchases with no changes to their shopping habits," said Chris Placencia, Senior Client Success Director at Albertsons Media Collective. "This partnership complements our existing platform, giving shoppers more opportunities to benefit from every transaction both in-store and online."

    Mondelēz International is one of the first CPG brands to leverage Fetch's RMN integration with Albertsons Media Collective for its iconic brands, Ritz Crackers, Triscuit and Wheat Thins. Through this partnership, Mondelēz International will leverage Fetch to drive consumers to Albertsons banners with in-app, purchase-based offers designed to acquire new-to-brand buyers, increase unit movement and drive retailer-specific brand loyalty.

    "Today's consumers expect personalized, relevant interactions from their favorite brands, and innovation is key to meet those expectations," said Anne Martin, Director of Shopper Marketing at Mondelēz International. "This collaboration with Fetch and Albertsons opens a new avenue to engage consumers throughout the shopping journey while fostering long-term loyalty. It represents a powerful way to deepen our connection with shoppers and fuel business growth."

    To learn more about Fetch and this partnership, visit booth A620 at Groceryshop 2024, or https://business.fetch.com/ .

    About Fetch

    Fetch, America's Rewards App, empowers consumers to live rewarded and helps brands create lifelong customers through the power of Fetch Points. Fetch has sweeping visibility into what consumers buy, capturing more than $180 billion worth of annual transactions by the end of 2024 using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. To date, Fetch users have submitted more than 5 billion receipts and earned $1 billion worth in Fetch Points. The app is available to download on the App Store and Google Play Store and has more than 5 million five-star reviews from happy Fetchers.

    About Albertsons Media Collective

    Albertsons Media Collective is a next-generation retail media network rooted in connections, technology and innovation. As the retail media arm for Albertsons Companies, one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, we connect with consumers in more than 2,200 locations across 34 states and the District of Columbia. Through a companywide focus on innovation, we partner with leading brands to help them engage shoppers when and where it matters most, with the power of sophisticated first-party data. From innovative delivery platforms to highly targeted marketing solutions, we offer our clients a variety of programs designed to drive retail sales and maximize brand impact to best serve our shoppers.

    About Mondelēz International

    Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2023 net revenues of approximately $36 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ .

    Media Contacts:

    Karlie Fitzgerald

    Fetch

    k.fitzgerald@fetch.com

    Kristen Morquecho

    Albertsons Media Collective

    Albertsons-DiGennaro@digennaro-usa.com

    Mondelēz International

    news@mdlz.com

    View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fetch-unveils-albertsons-media-collective-as-first-retail-media-network-extension-partner-302268108.html

    SOURCE Fetch

