    Hormel Foods Expands Efforts to Tackle Food Insecurity During Hunger Action Month

    By By Hormel Foods Corporation,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UvysP_0vyNiyYN00

    A company dedicated to supporting food security efforts, Hormel Foods provided monetary and product donations totaling more than $450,000 to nonprofit partners in September

    AUSTIN, Minn., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Hunger Action Month, Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) partnered with organizations across the United States to create a more food-secure world. Donations totaling more than $450,000 were made throughout the month of September through various programs and events.

    "As a global branded food company, we are dedicated to addressing food insecurity, and delivering on that promise is never more important than during Hunger Action Month in September," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer of Hormel Foods. "This Hunger Action Month, we did just that through financial support, product donations, and by rolling up our sleeves and giving back to the communities where we live and work."

    Nourishing Champions

    Hormel Foods, United Way of Mower County and the Hometown Food Security Project partnered with the Austin High School student body to improve food security for local youth. The entire student body assembled 24,000 snack packs, totaling 9,000 pounds of food, to fuel their peers participating in after-school activities — and to fill the school's pantry — ensuring that every student has access to a nutritious snack. Additional snack packs were distributed to local food shelves and other organizations in the community.

    Community Plant Donations

    For the 14th consecutive Hunger Action Month, Hormel Foods granted each of its production facilities $10,000 to donate to a hunger-relief organization in their community. This year's efforts reached communities and families across the United States and benefitted 45 organizations.

    Hometown Celebration Concert

    Hormel Foods honored its hometown with a musical celebration that was paired with a charitable initiative. Concert goers and community members were encouraged to support food security initiatives through optional donations. Hormel Foods matched the dollars raised and 100 percent of the funds were divided among local food banks in Mower County, helping ensure families have access to the food they need.

    "As we work to combat food insecurity, both across the globe and in our own local communities, we are steadfast in our commitment to make the world a better place," said Katie Clark, senior vice president and chief communications officer at Hormel Foods. "This has been an incredible month, and none of it would have been possible without the work of our valued team members and volunteers."

    Additionally, Hormel Foods contributed monetary donations to long-standing partners that fight food insecurity through disaster relief, equitable access and sustainable systems.

    As part of its Global Impact programming and continuous commitment to giving back, Hormel Foods contributed $12.5 million in monetary and product donations in 2023 to uplift communities, including $10 million dedicated to hunger-relief efforts, equivalent to 9.2 million individual meals*. Food security engagements throughout Hunger Action Month contribute to the company's 20 By 30 Challenge goals of delivering 70 million meals and creating a food-secure community program by 2030.

    To read more about the company's commitment to food security efforts, visit our 2023 Global Impact Report https://www.hormelfoods.com/global-impact/ .

    To learn more about the Hometown Food Security Project, visit https://hometownfoodsecurity.org .

    *Using the Feeding America estimation of $1 donated = 10 meals and 1.2 pounds donated = one meal.

    About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

    Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include PLANTERS®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE®, APPLEGATE®, JUSTIN'S®, WHOLLY®, HORMEL® BLACK LABEL®, COLUMBUS®, JENNIE-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized by TIME magazine as one of the World's Best Companies, received a perfect score of 100 on the 2023–24 Corporate Equality Index and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com .

    Contact: Media RelationsHormel Foods media@hormel.com

    View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hormel-foods-expands-efforts-to-tackle-food-insecurity-during-hunger-action-month-302268865.html

    SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

