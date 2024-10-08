Open in App
    Record Number of US Physicians and Medical Specialists are ABMS Member Board Certified

    By By American Board of Medical Specialties,

    2 days ago

    ABMS Releases Board Certification Report with Updated Data and Information

    CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a newly released report, a record number of physicians and medical specialists are certified by an American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) Member Board. ABMS board certification provides an independent evaluation of a physician or medical specialist's knowledge and skills, serving as a trusted credential patients can rely upon when selecting a provider for their health care needs.

    The newly-released 2023-2024 ABMS Board Certification Report shows that a record 997,864 physicians and medical specialists (diplomates) are actively certified by an ABMS Member Board. This represents an increase of almost 10,000 diplomates over the previous year. This data is current as of June 30, 2024.

    The new report offers updated, interesting facts about the ABMS board certification landscape and diplomates, including:

    The 24 Member Boards awarded 34,461 new specialty certificates and 14,871 new subspecialty certificates.The median age of an ABMS diplomate is 53 and the mean age is 56, which is younger than just one year ago, which was a median of 56 and a mean of 57 years of age.33.9 percent of all active diplomates are female, while 59.7 percent are male, with approximately six percent of diplomates' genders unknown.Younger diplomates (35-44 years old) are evenly distributed between male (46.1 percent) and female (43.9 percent), with approximately ten percent of diplomates' genders unknown.Older diplomates (65–74 years old) are heavily skewed toward males, with 73.9 percent male compared to 24.8 percent female, with approximately one percent of diplomates' genders unknown.Distribution of board certified physicians and medical specialists sorted by ABMS Member Board, specialty, subspecialty and state.

    To learn if their physician is board certified by an ABMS Member Board, patients can visit ABMS' free website, CertificationMatters.org .

    About ABMS

    Established in 1933, the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) is responsible for the creation of standards overseeing physician certification in the United States. Dedicated to improving the quality of care to the patients, families, and communities they serve, the 24 ABMS Member Boards develop educational and professional standards and programs of assessment to certify physicians and medical specialists. More than 995,000 physicians and medical specialists are certified by one or more of the ABMS Member Boards in one or more of 38 specialties and 89 subspecialties. For more information about ABMS, visit abms.org or call (312) 436-2600.

    View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/record-number-of-us-physicians-and-medical-specialists-are-abms-member-board-certified-302266167.html

    SOURCE American Board of Medical Specialties

