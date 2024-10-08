Open in App
    FlexCare: The New MVP in Stellantis Vehicle Service

    By By STELLANTIS,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KlsKf_0vyNiV9Q00

    AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

    FlexCare replaces Mopar Vehicle Protection (MVP) – new name, but same expert factory service and variety of tailored vehicle protection products

    FlexCare is the new name for vehicle service contracts and other vehicle protection products in the United States, Stellantis announced today. FlexCare replaces Mopar Vehicle Protection (MVP).

    Currently being launched gradually in the U.S. and in select global markets, FlexCare will be linked with Stellantis vehicle brands, Chrysler FlexCare, Dodge FlexCare, Jeep® FlexCare and Ram FlexCare, for a simplified and more personalized customer experience.

    "FlexCare is a new name, but the expert factory service and variety of tailored vehicle protection products don't change," said Jim Trebilcock, Stellantis global head of service contracts. "FlexCare stands for flexibility combined with trust and confidence, leading to peace of mind for our valued customers. As we've done with our successful Mopar Vehicle Protection program, FlexCare is committed to unparalleled customer and dealer satisfaction, exceptional reliability and outstanding value, making it the go-to choice for vehicle protection."

    FlexCare advantages for customers include:

    Ability to have vehicle service performed at any FCA US dealer by fully trained Mopar techniciansRepairs made with certified and factory-backed OEM approved partsAbility to choose a plan based on their ownership experience, in terms of duration, mileage and coverageOption to roll the coverage cost into the vehicle payment or use interest-free payment options

    FlexCare offers a range of vehicle maintenance and repair services, providing customers with flexible and convenient options to keep their vehicles in top condition. Current MVP portfolio offerings will be renamed, as shown in the following chart:

    VEHICLE SERVICE CONTRACTS MAINTENANCE PLANSPACKAGES BEST EXTENDED CARE PREMIUMReplacing Maximum Care MAINTENANCE CAREScheduled Maintenance COMPLETE CARE PREMIUMLike Wagoneer Premium Package BETTER EXTENDED CARE PLUSReplacing Added Care and Added Care Plus ESSENTIAL CAREPre-paid Oil COMPLETE CARE PLUSReplacing Mopar Complete 360 GOOD EXTENDED CAREReplacing Powertrain Care Plus ALL OTHER CURRENT PACKAGESWILL CARRY OVER WITHSAME NAMING ADDITIONAL COVERAGES (ANCILLARIES)GAP, MultiCare, Lease Wear & Tear, Lease Protect, Road Hazard & Wheel, EVTS, AutoShield, Car Care, Key Fob

    Customers can visit mopar.com or their authorized dealer for more details on these offers and many other specialized plans for mechanical coverage and maintenance, including commercial vehicle plans, vehicle theft deterrent, roadside assistance and lube oil and filter plans.

    Mopar

    Mopar is the global name for Stellantis genuine parts and authentic accessories.

    A simple combination of the words MOtor and PARts, Mopar offers exceptional service, parts and customer-care. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, Mopar has evolved over more than 85 years to represent both complete vehicle care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

    Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era with performance parts to enhance speed and handling for both on-road and racing use. Later, Mopar expanded to include technical service and customer support, and today integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

    Complete information on Mopar is available at www.mopar.com and the Mopar blog at blog.mopar.com . For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com .

    Follow Mopar and company news and video on:

    Company blog: blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

    Media website: media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

    Mopar brand: www.mopar.com/

    Mopar blog: blog.mopar.com/

    Facebook: www.facebook.com/mopar

    Instagram: www.instagram.com/officialmopar

    Twitter: twitter.com/OfficialMOPAR

    YouTube: www.youtube.com/c/mopar or www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

    View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flexcare-the-new-mvp-in-stellantis-vehicle-service-302269033.html

    SOURCE Stellantis

