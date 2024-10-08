Open in App
    Nationwide Commercial Credit, Inc. Launches Interest-Free Fuel Credit Program for Trucking Companies

    By By 1st Commercial Credit, LLC,

    2 days ago

    AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 1st Commercial Credit, in collaboration with its affiliate Nationwide Commercial Credit, Inc., proudly announces the launch of a new Fuel Credit Card Program, offering interest-free fuel credit to entry-level trucking companies. This initiative aims to reduce one of the most significant operational expenses for growing trucking businesses—fuel costs.

    Simplified Fuel Management

    The Fuel Credit Card Program provides interest-free credit and cash discounts at partnered fuel stations, activating automatically when a load is picked up and in transit. With no manual payment requirements or hidden fees, this program allows trucking companies to manage fuel expenses seamlessly through a secure online portal. Credit amounts adjust to the value of each load, with a maximum limit of $2,000 per load, offering flexibility to meet specific needs.

    No Credit Score Requirement

    Approval for the program is determined by the creditworthiness of the associated freight broker or shipper issuing the load, as well as the trucking company's proven ability to complete loads—without considering the credit score of the trucking company or its owners. This feature is particularly advantageous for new companies looking to establish and grow their business.

    Automatic Pay-Down

    The program features an automatic pay-down process, where the fuel credit is settled once the load is completed. This eliminates worries about late fees, auto-debits, or accumulating debt, making it a reliable solution for managing cash flow.

    Eligibility & Access

    Trucking companies are required to have an active factoring arrangement with Nationwide Commercial Credit, Inc. to join the program. Enrollment is seamless once the factoring relationship is in place, with credit limits increasing alongside load volume to support business growth. Credit lines begin at $2,500 and can reach up to $100,000, based on the volume of loads in transit for the fleet.

    Empowering Growth in the Trucking Industry

    With this new Fuel Credit Card Program, 1st Commercial Credit and Nationwide Commercial Credit, Inc. reaffirm their commitment to supporting the growth of small to mid-size trucking companies. By offering transparent, interest-free funding solutions, they aim to help businesses manage fuel costs and thrive in a competitive market.

    For more information, visit www.nationwidecommercialcredit.com or contact

    About Nationwide Commercial Credit, Inc.

    Nationwide Commercial Credit, Inc. is an affiliate company of 1st Commercial Credit, LLC and specializes in non-recourse factoring for small to mid-size trucking companies, offering tailored funding solutions that prioritize customer needs.

    View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nationwide-commercial-credit-inc-launches-interest-free-fuel-credit-program-for-trucking-companies-302269101.html

    SOURCE 1st Commercial Credit, LLC

