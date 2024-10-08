Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Chicago Star Media

    Imperative Chemical Partners Expands Midstream Services Through Acquisition of Performance Chemical Company

    By By Imperative Chemical Partners, Inc.,

    2 days ago

    MIDLAND, Texas, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imperative Chemical Partners, Inc. ("Imperative") today announced the acquisition of Performance Chemical Company ("PCC"), a leading provider of specialty chemical solutions primarily serving midstream and production operators in the oil and gas industry. This marks Imperative's second acquisition of the year, following the successful integration of Western Chemical, and represents a key step in expanding its depth and breadth of services, primarily to midstream customers throughout the United States. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

    Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Midland, TX, PCC is a leading chemical solutions provider in the Permian Basin, offering customized chemical formulations and field application services to protect assets, provide flow assurance, and manage produced water for midstream and upstream oil and gas infrastructure.

    Jerry and Burl Fuller, PCC's CEO and President, will retire after more than 15 years with the company and a distinguished career in the oil and gas specialty chemicals industry.

    "As I step into retirement, I want to express my deepest gratitude to the entire Performance Chemical team," said Jerry Fuller. "Your dedication, hard work, and passion have been the driving force behind our success over the past 15 years. I'm incredibly excited about the opportunities ahead for each of you. With Imperative's expertise, resources, and aligned values, I have no doubt the future holds tremendous growth and new possibilities for everyone."

    Garrett Tucker, COO of Imperative, said: "We recognize the exceptional leadership and commitment to customers and employees that have built PCC's strong reputation. We're excited to bring on such a high-performing team as we embark on this next chapter and look forward to achieving even more success as one unified organization." He went on to say, "By combining our technical expertise and distribution network, we see significant opportunities to provide enhanced support and digital capabilities to customers not just in the Permian Basin but across Imperative's extended geographic footprint."

    "This acquisition is a strategic milestone, expanding our operations to provide best-in-class specialty chemical solutions to our nation's critical midstream and producing infrastructure and enables us to continue delivering the highest level of customer service by further scaling our operations," said Ryan Havens, CEO of Imperative. "Additionally, this investment marks another exciting milestone in our ongoing search to identify and acquire value-enhancing organizations that align with our mission and long-term goals," he added.

    Locke Lord LLP served as legal counsel to Imperative. PPHB served as PCC's financial advisor.

    About Imperative Chemical Partners

    Imperative Chemical Partners, Inc. is a Midland, Texas-based provider of production and completion chemical, acid stimulation, and capillary injection solutions for upstream and midstream oil, gas, and water customers. While the company's origins date back to 2004, the Imperative brand was formed in 2019 with the merger of three Midland-based chemical businesses. Imperative has almost 900 employees and 40+ locations serving customers across 10 states. For more information, visit www.imperativechemicals.com

    About Performance Chemical Company

    Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Midland, Texas, PCC is a leading privately held provider of specialty chemical solutions, primarily serving midstream and production operators in the oil and gas industry. With deep expertise in formulating proprietary chemistries, PCC supports the operational integrity of pipelines and oil wells, ensuring optimal flow and asset longevity. PCC's advanced blending facilities and state-of-the-art dry chemistry production capabilities enable the company to deliver customized chemical solutions throughout the Permian Basin. For more information, visit https://www.perf-chem.com/

    View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/imperative-chemical-partners-expands-midstream-services-through-acquisition-of-performance-chemical-company-302269321.html

    SOURCE Imperative Chemical Partners, Inc.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Chicago Marathon runners: Reward those blisters with these restaurant specials
    Chicago Star Media1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson6 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber2 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Ticketbud Launches Ticketbud Payments in Partnership with Finix to Provide More Affordable and Streamlined Payment Processing
    Chicago Star Media1 day ago
    Feds on track to finalize coal leasing ban despite Wyoming, industry protests
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Hormel Foods Expands Efforts to Tackle Food Insecurity During Hunger Action Month
    Chicago Star Media2 days ago
    New Breakfast and Lunch Café Coming to Delray Beach
    Business Debut10 hours ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA12 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post7 days ago
    4 new CA laws that crack down on sideshows and street takeovers
    The HD Post12 days ago
    What You Don't Know Can Hurt: 3 facts about updated COVID-19 vaccines
    Chicago Star Media2 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post15 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    A ‘favorable’ forecast after Elk Fire grows to 73,000 acres
    WyoFile2 days ago
    SoCal city asks Newsom to veto AB 98 that puts restrictions on warehouse locations and operations
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker2 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt9 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy