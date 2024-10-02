Open in App
    "I Spy" Challenge for Manufacturing Month

    By By Sellars,

    2 days ago

    $500 Prize Packages Given Away

    MILWAUKEE, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I Spy" – it's not just for kids anymore. This October, as part of Manufacturing Month, adults can cash in on a $500 prize package from Milwaukee-based Sellars . The company is hosting an "I Spy" challenge to call attention to the importance of the trillion-dollar manufacturing industry in the United States.

    "The challenge is a fun way to bring attention to the prevalence of products made in the U.S," said Michelle Gross, vice president of marketing for Sellars. "Manufacturing is the backbone of our country and small and mid-size companies like ours employ millions of Americans and produce essential products that support our work and home lives."

    From October 1-31, 2024, visit Sellars' Facebook page for a chance to win a prize package. To enter, snap a picture of a Sellars' product "in the wild," identify where it was taken and share it as a comment on that week's "I Spy" post.

    With more than 50 different products, Sellars can be found here, there and everywhere – from auto shops and factory floors to school cafeterias and city zoos. That means photo submissions can come from anyone and from anywhere in the U.S. Simply capture a Sellars' product being used at work or home, on the shelf at a retailer or in any other locale or destination.

    Each week during Manufacturing Month, a winner will be drawn and sent a prize package that includes a $200 Visa e-card, collection of high-end items made from recycled materials and a supply of Bravo paper towels.

    Prize Package Details

    The four "I Spy" winners will each receive a:

    $200 Visa e-cardPatagonia Tote Pack – made from 100% recycled nylonVoited Picnic Blanket – made from 100% recycled plastic bottlesSunski Sunglasses – made from post-industrial scrap plasticHandmade Cozy – made from repurposed climbing ropeMoleskine Notebook – made from Forest Stewardship Council-certified paperSix-pack of Bravo paper towels – made by Sellars from 90% recycled paper and cardboard

    Spying Sellars' Products

    Many businesses and consumers may be familiar with Sellars' TOOLBOX® Blue Shop Towels and TOOLBOX® White Rags.

    The TOOLBOX blue towels are made with 60% recycled fiber and are found in auto shops, manufacturing facilities, garages and homes. For DIYers, the white rags are great for painting, staining, wallpapering and many other uses indoors and out. Plus, they're made from up to 45% recycled fibers.

    Sellars' wiping products for the commercial markets are sold nationally through janitorial/sanitary, industrial, safety and specialty distributors. Its consumer products are available at retailers nationwide, including Home Depot, Lowe's, Menards, Mills Fleet Farm, Blains Farm & Fleet, Tractor Supply, O'Reilly Auto Parts and NAPA.

    For more information on Sellars and to see the company's products, visit Sellars.com .

    Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Sellars is a leading manufacturer of shop towels, multi-use disposable wipers, towel and tissue and absorbent products. Sellars' products, which are sold under the ToolBox®, Clean Task® and MAYFAIR® brands, are made from recycled and renewable materials, are high performance and good for the environment. Sellars is committed to using sustainable practices in all business areas while serving our people, customers and the planet. Learn more about Sellars' nearly 40 years of innovation at Sellars.com .

    View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/i-spy-challenge-for-manufacturing-month-302264099.html

    SOURCE Sellars

