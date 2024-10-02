Open in App
    Texas Instruments to webcast Q3 2024 earnings conference call

    By By Texas Instruments Incorporated,

    2 days ago

    DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) will webcast its third quarter 2024 earnings conference call on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 3:30 p.m. Central time. Haviv Ilan, president and chief executive officer, Rafael Lizardi, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Dave Pahl, vice president and head of Investor Relations, will discuss TI's financial results and answer questions from the investor audience.

    You can access the audio webcast on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.ti.com/ir . An archived copy of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes.

    About Texas Instruments

    Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. At our core, we have a passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors. This passion is alive today as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology more reliable, more affordable and lower power, making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. Learn more at TI.com .

    TXN-G

    View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/texas-instruments-to-webcast-q3-2024-earnings-conference-call-302264294.html

    SOURCE Texas Instruments Incorporated

