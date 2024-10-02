Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Chicago Star Media

    ClarkDietrich® Announces Acquisition of Oklahoma-Based Studs Unlimited

    By By ClarkDietrich,

    2 days ago

    WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClarkDietrich, North America's largest manufacturer of cold-formed steel framing products, announced today the acquisition of Studs Unlimited, effective Oct. 1.

    The acquisition strengthens ClarkDietrich's ongoing commitment to quality, service and sustainability.

    Studs Unlimited operates out of a single location in Oklahoma City and has served the residential and commercial industries since 2003.

    "We are excited to welcome the Studs Unlimited employees to the ClarkDietrich family," said Brian Panuccio, President of ClarkDietrich. "This geographic expansion will help us amplify our service levels to our customers located in the Midwestern part of the United States, from Texas to Minnesota. We will be significantly expanding the existing footprint of Studs Unlimited by adding square footage and machinery to the operation."

    The acquisition strengthens ClarkDietrich's ongoing commitment to quality, service and sustainability. Studs Unlimited is known for its quick-turn services, specializing in fast and accurate fabrication. Like ClarkDietrich, Studs Unlimited is a member of the Steel Framing Industry Association.

    ClarkDietrich is acquiring the assets for Studs Unlimited from Foundation Building Materials.

    Learn more about ClarkDietrich at clarkdietrich.com .

    About ClarkDietrich®

    ClarkDietrich® is the leading manufacturer of a full line of drywall studs and accessories, structural studs and joists, metal lath and accessories, shaft wall studs and track, interior and exterior finishing products, and connectors and accessories for commercial and residential construction. Quality manufacturing, a full-line offering, national distribution, engineering services and responsive customer service position ClarkDietrich as the largest manufacturer of cold-formed steel framing in North America. Clarkwestern Dietrich Building Systems is a 75/25 joint venture with Marubeni-Itochu Steel America Inc. (MISA) and Worthington Enterprises, Inc. For more information, visit www.clarkdietrich.com .

    For more information, contact:

    Jennifer Edgar, ClarkDietrich

    513-857-4417

    Jennifer.edgar@clarkdietrich.com

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clarkdietrich-announces-acquisition-of-oklahoma-based-studs-unlimited-302264417.html

    SOURCE ClarkDietrich

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 hours ago
    Texas Roadhouse customer demands answers after ordering 2 dozen rolls
    NewsNinja6 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Ross shopper says the worker checked her receipt at the door and went through her bag.
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Brasero’s Chef Adam Meyer is a 2024 StarChefs Rising Stars
    Chicago Star Media1 day ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    Mars Wrigley selects developer for historic factory on Northwest Side
    Chicago Star Media9 days ago
    How Your Cat Says ‘I Love You' While They Sleep
    Vision Pet Care22 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen28 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    This run might just be better than the Chicago Marathon!
    Chicago Star Media8 hours ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 hours ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute11 days ago
    Workbox relocates headquarters to vibrant Fulton Market
    Chicago Star Media1 day ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post10 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy