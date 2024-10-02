Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Chicago Star Media

    Todd Huetinck Appointed Chief Supply Chain Officer at Whataburger

    By By Whataburger,

    2 days ago

    SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whataburger is pleased to announce that Todd Huetinck has joined the brand as its new Chief Supply Chain Officer. With nearly two decades of global supply chain leadership, Todd is a dynamic professional with expertise across sourcing, distribution, logistics, food safety, supplier quality management, continuous improvement, and product commercialization.

    Todd joins Whataburger from CKE Restaurants, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President, Supply Chain Management, overseeing operations for 3,000 Carl's Jr. and Hardee's restaurants. Throughout his 18 years at CKE, he took on increasingly responsible roles, making significant contributions in food safety and quality assurance.

    "I am thrilled to announce that our exhaustive search for a new Chief Supply Chain Officer (CSCO) has concluded. As we continue to promote from within and attract world-class outside talent to our organization, we seek leaders who not only bring relevant experience and industry expertise but also share our passion for Whataburger and our steadfast commitment to fresh ingredients, bold flavors, and extraordinary hospitality," Alexander Ivannikov, EVP and Chief Administrative Officer said. "Todd embodies these values and will bring his extensive knowledge and experience to support our growth plans as we expand the Whataburger brand to more loyal fans across our growing footprint."

    "At Whataburger, we are sticklers for quality, and Todd's extensive background in developing quality systems across vast geographies was particularly valuable to us," Alexander added. "While our growth plans are ambitious, we only expand if we can maintain the same high standards for both product and experience. Todd brings a unique and valuable perspective to the CSCO role to help ensure we uphold these commitments as we grow."

    Todd's career with CKE began in 2006 in Quality Assurance, where he managed compliance for both Carl's Jr. and Hardee's. During his tenure, he implemented a SaaS system to improve supplier and product management efficiency. In 2017, CKE promoted Todd to Vice President, Quality Assurance, leading Global Quality Assurance and Food Safety for 3,600 restaurants in 40 countries; and in 2019, he was promoted to Vice President of Purchasing and Quality Assurance.

    In 2021, Todd became Senior Vice President of Supply Chain Management, a role that managed more than $1 billion in annual purchases and led four key departments: purchasing, distribution, quality assurance/product compliance, and restaurant food safety. His leadership extended to overseeing a distribution network of 15 warehouses and collaborating with culinary innovation teams to commercialize new products.

    Todd holds a bachelor's degree in biology from the University of California at Riverside and a Master of Business Administration in Supply Chain Management from California State University, San Bernardino. Outside of work, he volunteers as an EMT and firefighter in the Nashville area. Todd and his wife, Jill, will relocate to San Antonio.

    Todd's first day at Whataburger is Tuesday, Oct. 1.

    "My first experience at Whataburger was more than 30 years ago during a family vacation in Texas. I'm excited to join the Whataburger family and contribute to the brand's legacy and growth," Todd said. "I was drawn to Whataburger by its rich heritage and legacy, and I look forward to growing the brand while honoring the traditions that shaped it."

    Media Contact:

    Victor Trevino

    vtrevino@wbhq.com

    View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/todd-huetinck-appointed-chief-supply-chain-officer-at-whataburger-302264212.html

    SOURCE Whataburger

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    SANDRIDGE ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF VINCENT INTRIERI AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND JONATHAN FRATES AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
    Chicago Star Media2 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Texas Roadhouse customer demands answers after ordering 2 dozen rolls
    NewsNinja6 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Brasero’s Chef Adam Meyer is a 2024 StarChefs Rising Stars
    Chicago Star Media1 day ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 hours ago
    Mars Wrigley selects developer for historic factory on Northwest Side
    Chicago Star Media9 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    This run might just be better than the Chicago Marathon!
    Chicago Star Media8 hours ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute11 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz10 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy