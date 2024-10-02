Newterra Expands Wastewater Treatment Footprint in Texas

CORAOPOLIS, Pa., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newterra is excited to announce the expansion of its wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) footprint into Texas, marking a significant step in promoting sustainable water management practices. This project highlights Newterra's commitment to environmentally sustainable solutions through the installation of a state-of-the-art Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) system.

By extending its capabilities in Texas with an advanced MBR solution, Newterra supports its clients' goals.

This innovative MBR system will be installed in a lifestyle residential community in Travis County, Texas, in collaboration with JA Wastewater. The modular system, custom-designed for this project, will be phased in, with the first phase handling 60,000 gallons per day (gpd) and a full build-out capacity of 120,000 gpd. Designed to meet the stringent regulatory standards of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), the system also delivers high-quality effluent suitable for Type 1 reuse.

"We are proud to work with partners who prioritize sustainability and water reuse," said Chris Harris, Project Lead at Newterra. "This project expands our footprint in Texas while demonstrating our commitment to providing innovative and sustainable water treatment solutions."

Environmental Benefits

Water Reuse: The MBR system enables treated wastewater to be reused for non-potable applications, reducing the demand for freshwater resources.

Reduced Waste: The system minimizes waste sludge generation, reducing the environmental impact of waste disposal.

Enhanced Water Quality: Superior filtration produces high-quality effluent, protecting local water bodies and ecosystems.

Long-term Impact on Water Reuse in Texas

By implementing advanced water reuse technologies, Newterra is helping ensure a sustainable water supply for future generations. This approach not only conserves freshwater resources but also strengthens community resilience against drought and water scarcity.

This expansion represents Newterra's ongoing efforts to lead the industry in sustainable water treatment. By extending its capabilities in Texas, Newterra supports its clients' sustainability goals while maintaining the highest standards of water quality and environmental responsibility.

About Newterra

Newterra designs, engineers, manufactures, and services environmental, water and wastewater treatment solutions that assure great performance, superb reliability, and the highest value in our global markets. The company offers a broad portfolio of reliable, trouble-free technologies and outsourcing support for municipal and industrial customers across diverse applications, including drinking water, industrial process water, wastewater, stormwater and remediation. For more information, please visit newterra.com .

Media Contact: Nathan Smith, nsmith@newterra.com

