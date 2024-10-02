Filling up an electric vehicle? It's easier than you think

(BPT) - What’s holding you back from buying an electric vehicle? You’ve likely heard a lot of myths and misconceptions about electric vehicle ownership, especially when it comes to how you fill it up. However, the truth is that charging an electric vehicle can be simple, convenient and cost-effective.

If you’re on the fence about making the switch, check out these three fueling myths. With this knowledge, you can separate fact from fiction and make an informed decision about your next vehicle.

Myth #1: You can only charge an electric vehicle at a public charging station.

Depending on where you live, you may be concerned about finding public charging stations. However, the reality is that the majority of electric vehicle owners fill up at home. According to a new Ford survey , 88% of electric vehicle owners across the country prefer the convenience and savings of filling up at home with electricity and rarely charge publicly.

If you’re concerned that filling up at home will be complicated, don’t sweat it. The survey also found that 92% of current electric vehicle owners find filling up at home as easy as plugging in their phone. Once you have a charging station installed in your garage, you can plug in your car at night and wake up to a full tank!

Myth #2: A single charge won't get you where you need to go.

Early electric vehicles were limited by range, but newer models have more than enough fuel to get you to and from work, school, the grocery store and more. For example, Ford offers electric trucks and SUVs with over 300 miles of range.

If you’re skeptical whether that’s enough to get you around town, consider this: According to Ford, the average vehicle in America travels more than 150 miles in a day just four times per year. So, if you are planning a longer trip, you might have to stop at a public charging station, but you’ll have more than enough for your daily drive on a single charge.

Myth #3: Charging an electric vehicle is expensive.

Filling up with electricity is often more cost-effective than filling up with a tank of gas. In fact, Consumer Reports found that electric vehicle owners spend 60% less to fill up compared to traditional gas-powered cars.

Why? Electricity prices are typically lower than gas prices. Also, electricity prices are more stable than gas prices. As an electric vehicle owner, not only will you avoid weekly or monthly trips to the gas station, but you’ll also avoid the sticker shock of fluctuating gas prices.

Go electric with confidence

Are you ready to go electric? If so, check out the new Ford Power Promise.

Ford wants to make electric vehicle ownership easier by directly supporting owners and car shoppers in the areas that matter most, starting with the most important — charging. For a limited time, Ford is offering a complimentary home charger and standard installation, so you can switch to an electric vehicle with confidence. Simply plug in at night, just like you do with your phone, and wake up with a full tank.

The Ford Power Promise also includes:

Ongoing support and guidance: With 24/7 electric vehicle support and roadside assistance with proactive charging support, Ford has your back.On-the-road charging: Ford makes charging on the road easy, now with access to more than 15,000 designated Tesla Superchargers with the available Fast Charging Adapter.Battery confidence: Ford offers an 8-year, 100,000-mile warranty on its electric vehicle batteries.

To learn more about Ford electric vehicles and the Ford Power Promise, visit FordPowerPromise.com .